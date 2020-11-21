Liam Sheedy: 'it should have been a Leinster referee'

Defeated Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy congratulated Galway on their victory but insisted Limerick man Johnny Murphy should not have been appointed to the game.

With Limerick awaiting the winners of today’s All-Ireland quarter-finals and as it turns out they will face Galway in tomorrow week’s semi-final, Sheedy felt the Ballylanders native should not have been put in such a position.

Sheedy, who raised questions about the lead-up to Aidan Harte’s late goal for Galway as well as the first yellow card issued to Cathal Barrett before he was sent off in the 53rd minute, believed the referee should have been a Leinster one.

“There are loads of referees from various different counties and I just think there was no need to have the situation we had today," he said. "It should have been a Leinster referee in my view but I have no complaints.

"Ultimately, the best team with the most scores at the end of the match won but a small bit of common sense in the approach to appointments, like there are loads of referees from Leinster and everywhere else.

“It’s not sour grapes in any shape or form and I do not want to take away from Galway but I do think a little bit of understanding and not trying to compromise people and put them in positions where various counties are still left in the championship it just makes things a little bit trickier. I want to be very clear - the best team won on the day, Galway deserved to win through to the All-Ireland semi-final.

“I have no complaints but unfortunately as it turned out the first card was ultimately a big moment because as a result of the second we were down a man and against a team like Galway you’re going to pay a heavy price.”

As well as highlighting a wild pull by a Galway player that went unpunished in the first half, Sheedy felt Paddy Cadell was fouled just prior to Harte’s goal. “The Galway goal, Paddy Cadell was coming out with it and I thought it was maybe a frontal challenge. That ball was turned over and they worked it over to the far side and Aidan Harte’s was a top class finish. The third goal ultimately was the difference in the match. We would be a little bit disappointed we only got 11 points in the second half.”

Rueing the lack of a goal opportunity in the second half, Sheedy still commended his players for bowing out “like champions”. He said: “Considering a two-point loss against a stiff breeze 20 minutes down a man, you could have been looking at a much greater gap.” Sheedy has another year of his current term remaining but said it is not a matter to consider now but in the coming weeks. “We’ll take every day by the day. It’s certainly not on the agenda today.”

Regarding rumours that John O’Dwyer left the panel earlier this week, Sheedy did not confirm or deny a departure. “John has had a significant injury that he is trying to get back from. He’s a great player, a great loss but he should be through that injury. He really hasn’t played much. There is load of scope to John O’Dwyer in terms of his future. Unfortunately, the reality is there are guys who make the 26 and there are guys who don’t make the 26 but John has struggled with injury. Hopefully he’ll get himself right over the next two or three months and be back doing what he does best.”