Hero Harte: “It is never over until it is over”

Galway hero Aidan Harte admitted ‘experience stood to me’ as his dramatic late goal edged them past Tipperary in this thrilling All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Gort star Harte netted three minutes from time to fire the westerners into an All-Ireland semi-final with Munster champions Limerick next weekend.

“Experience stood to me,” he said of holding his nerve, “and it is never over until it is over."

“It is unbelievable, it was nip and tuck right to the end there. We held firm in the final minus and the subs played a big part,” he told RTÉ in the aftermath.

Harte admitted that the extra man - following the dismissal of Cathal Barrett for a second yellow card in the 52nd minute - was also crucial to the Galway cause.

“We all have systems and plans but in the last few minutes you really have to go for it. You don't want to see any man loose, we had the extra man there and it allowed the rest of us to go all over the field and let Padraic (Mannion) sit back and mind the house.”

Seven days earlier Galway had lost to Kilkenny in the Leinster final but Harte insisted that it wasn’t all doom and gloom in the camp for the past week.

He reasoned: “We'd have been happy with an awful lot of aspects from the game against Kilkenny. We took great heart from the resilience that we showed to get back in the game.

“It was not like we were playing nobodies last weekend. We just knew we needed to be on our A game here against Tipperary today and what we did last week probably wouldn't be good enough.”