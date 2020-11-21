Hero Harte: “It is never over until it is over”

Hero Harte: “It is never over until it is over”
Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 15:30
Colm O’Connor

Galway hero Aidan Harte admitted ‘experience stood to me’ as his dramatic late goal edged them past Tipperary in this thrilling All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Gort star Harte netted three minutes from time to fire the westerners into an All-Ireland semi-final with Munster champions Limerick next weekend.

“Experience stood to me,” he said of holding his nerve, “and it is never over until it is over."

“It is unbelievable, it was nip and tuck right to the end there. We held firm in the final minus and the subs played a big part,” he told RTÉ in the aftermath.

Harte admitted that the extra man - following the dismissal of Cathal Barrett for a second yellow card in the 52nd minute - was also crucial to the Galway cause.

“We all have systems and plans but in the last few minutes you really have to go for it. You don't want to see any man loose, we had the extra man there and it allowed the rest of us to go all over the field and let Padraic (Mannion) sit back and mind the house.” 

Seven days earlier Galway had lost to Kilkenny in the Leinster final but Harte insisted that it wasn’t all doom and gloom in the camp for the past week.

He reasoned: “We'd have been happy with an awful lot of aspects from the game against Kilkenny. We took great heart from the resilience that we showed to get back in the game.

“It was not like we were playing nobodies last weekend. We just knew we needed to be on our A game here against Tipperary today and what we did last week probably wouldn't be good enough.”

More in this section

Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Colin O'Riordan on the bench as Tipp name team for Munster football final
Shane Fives pulls up injured 15/11/2020 Shane Fives misses Clare tussle with injury
Rory O'Connor and Aidan Harte 31/10/2020 Galway make two changes as Liam Sheedy keeps faith with XV who beat Cork
Galway v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Harte's goal sends Galway into semi-finals as Tipp's title dream ends

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices