Harte's goal sends Galway into semi-finals as Tipp's title dream ends

Al l-Ireland SHC quarter-final: Galway 3-23 Tipperary 2-24

Aidan Harte’s 67th minute goal paved the way for Galway to knock All-Ireland champions Tipperary out of the Championship and sealed themselves an All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick tomorrow week.

A cracking quarter-final in LIT Gaelic Grounds turned on that fine goal from the defender although Cathal Barrett’s sending off for a second yellow 14 minutes was another huge turning point.

Tipp led by two points, 2-18 to 2-16, at the second-half water break, their discipline costing them in the third quarter although Dan McCormack, Seamus Callanan and Barry Heffernan were able to pop up with scores. Galway, meanwhile, hit six wides in that 17-minute period.

Barrett’s second yellow for pulling against Brian Concannon’s hand was penalised on the scoreboard by Joe Canning who hit 14 scores in total.

Tipperary led by two when Harte drove his rasping goal past Brian Hogan. Canning and Dan McCormack then swapped scores. Brian Hogan had a late close-range free deflected over for a point. Callanan then sent over a free to make it a one-point game but a long-range Canning free confirmed Galway’s win.

Winning ample puck-outs, Galway were the better team up to the first-half water break when they lead 1-5 to 1-3. That was despite them conceding the first goal of the game in the fourth minute, Jason Forde’s lobbed ball gathered by Callanan who availed of a Daithí Burke slip to find the net.

Galway drew level with Cathal Mannion’s 11th minute goal, Tipperary’s defence looking flat-footed although there was a deflection in the build-up. They led by three in the 19th minute when Brian Concannon was beautifully teed up by Conor Whelan who feed his fellow corner forward.

A Joe Canning free then put Galway four up and they still led by three when Tipperary hit them for five scores in a row including Patrick Maher’s 33rd minute goal.

Scorers for Galway: J Canning (0-14, 12 frees, 1 sideline); C Mannion (1-3); B Concannon, A Harte (1-0 each); J Cooney, J Coen, C Cooney, C Whelan, J Flynn, S Loftus (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde (0-6, 5 frees); N McGrath (0-4); S Callanan (1-2, 0-1 each); Patrick Maher (1-0); A Flynn, M Breen, D McCormack (0-2 each); J Morris, N O’Meara, B Heffernan, W Connors, R Maher (free), B Hogan (free) (0-1 each).

GALWAY: E Murphy; A Harte, Daithí Burke, S Cooney; F Burke, G McInerney, J Cooney; P Mannion, J Coen; J Canning, C Mannion, David Burke; C Whelan, C Cooney, B Concannon.

Subs for Galway: A Tuohey for David Burke, J Flynn for J Coen (both h-t); S Loftus for F Burke, E Niland for C Cooney (both 58); D Morrissey for S Cooney (70+1).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Barrett, B Maher, R Maher; Pádraic Maher, N O’Meara, B Heffernan; A Flynn, M Breen; D McCormack, N McGrath, Patrick Maher; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris.

Subs for Tipperary: W Connors for Patrick Maher (50); J McGrath for N McGrath (53); P Cadell for N O’Meara (59); P Flynn for J Forde (65); M Kehoe for D McCormack (70+3).

Sent off: C Barrett (53, second yellow).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).