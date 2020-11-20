Colin O'Riordan on the bench as Tipp name team for Munster football final

Steven O'Brien returns from injury to reclaim his place
Tipperary manager David Power has named his team for the Munster final clash with Cork 

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 21:23
Eoghan Cormican

Colin O'Riordan will not start Sunday's Munster football final, the Sydney Swans clubman listed among the Tipperary subs.

There are two changes to the Tipperary team from the side which scored an extra-time win over Limerick last time out.

Steven O'Brien returns from injury to reclaim his place at midfield, while Munster semi-final match-winner Brian Fox is rewarded for his decisive kick at LIT Gaelic Grounds with the number 13 shirt.

The two players to lose out are Jason Lonergan and the injured Jack Kennedy.

Tipperary (Munster SFC final v Cork): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O'Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O'Brien, L Casey; Conal Kennedy, M Quinlivan, E Moloney; B Fox, C Sweeney, Colman Kennedy.

