Shane Fives misses Clare tussle with injury

Injury means Waterford defender Shane Fives will not start tomorrow's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final against Clare.

Fives limped out of last weekend's Munster final defeat to Limerick with a quad injury.

He is replaced at corner-back on the Waterford team to face Clare by Ian Kenny.

This injury-enforced change is the sole change to Liam Cahill's team from the side which ran Limerick to four points last Sunday.

Waterford (All-Ireland SHC quarter-final v Clare): S O'Keeffe; I Kenny, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T de Búrca, K Moran; J Barron, J Dillon; S Bennett, K Bennett, J Fagan; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast.

Clare (All-Ireland SHC quarter-final v Waterford ): E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, P O’Connor, S O’Halloran, A McCarthy, S Morey; J McCarthy, T Kelly; C Malone, D Reidy, D Fitzgerald; S O’Donnell, CGuilfoyle, R Taylor.