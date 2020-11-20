Galway make two changes as Liam Sheedy keeps faith with XV who beat Cork

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has named an unchanged team for tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling quarter-final against Galway.

Sheedy has kept faith with the team which began last Saturday's qualifier win over Cork.

The Galway team shows two changes from the side which came off second best in last weekend's Leinster final.

Aidan Harte comes in at corner-back for Sean Loftus, with 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke handed his first start of the championship in place of Niall Burke in the half-forward line.

Throw-in at LIT Gaelic Grounds is 1.15pm.

Tipperary (All-Ireland SHC quarter-final v Galway): B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, A Flynn; N O’Meara, B Maher, Padraic Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; D McCormack, J McGrath, Patrick Maher; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris.

Galway (All-Ireland SHC quarter-final v Tipperary): E Murphy; A Harte, Daithí Burke, S Cooney; F Burke, G McInerney, J Cooney; P Mannion, J Coen; J Canning, C Mannion, David Burke; B Concannon, C Cooney, C Whelan.