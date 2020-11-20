Tipperary choosing horses for courses in championship played on heavy ground

In the space of 13 days, Tipperary beefed up by two stone the team that lost to Limerick for the clash with Cork.

Considering injured Barry Heffernan, all of 14 stone 9 pounds and standing 6ft4in, was among those dropping out, it was a statement of intent or even an admission by Liam Sheedy that he had to adopt more of a National Hunt approach to this Championship.

Dan McCormack, Patrick 'Bonner' Maher and Michael Breen have proven themselves in every type of going, but in the soft and heavy their physical prowess is more pronounced and against Cork their physiques were needed.

“Conditions at this time of year are the big thing,” says Offaly coach Johnny Kelly, who has managed several clubs in Galway and Tipperary including 2019 county and Munster senior champions Borris-Ileigh.

“Tipperary play a brilliant type of hurling and they really do play through the lines.

You stand off them and they will really hurt you because their stick passing and ability to find each other is excellent.

“But to play that type of game in tougher conditions is high-risk so I think Tipp learned from that and showed it against Cork when they played Dan McCormack and Michael Breen. Those type of players are simply better in those conditions. Galway have that physique and they’re able to play that type of game that this time of year calls for.”

Indeed, against a team like Galway, Sheedy will be glad to have Heffernan and 6ft2 14st2lbs Seamus Kennedy available for selection after injury.

It wasn’t size that let Galway down against Kilkenny last Saturday although Shane O’Neill will have been disappointed to see two of his players shouldered to the ground by Conor Browne late on.

The decision to switch Joseph Cooney to defence alongside Gearóid McInerney has heightened and fortified the wall presented by the half-back line. “Joseph is an excellent centre-back. I’ve always advocated him as a defender — he is one of the best in Galway," Kelly says.

"I was involved with his club a number of years ago and he was outstanding at centre-back in that campaign. He would have played U21 at wing-back but he’s everything for the centre-back position now.

“He’s very powerful going forward, he can play it every way and irrespective of the defeat to Kilkenny he is a big positive there for Galway. With Daithí Burke returning to full-back and Joseph there, it also gives Pádraic Mannion more freedom to pick up other players or even influence things around midfield.”

Having completed his fourth season with Borris-Ileigh this year, Kelly knows the value McCormack will bring to that area.

“Dan’s a very driven man. He brings huge determination to the thing. He’s a real winner.

He leads in a quiet way but his forte is to get into the mix and break things up.

"His scoring is starting to improve as well so it’s not just the physical element that he is bringing to the team. He would be one of the first names I’d be picking if I were going out to war no matter what team I was with.”

With Bonner Maher’s Lorrha only over the border from him in Portumna, he has long known what the 31-year-old offers.

“Tipperary have some excellent forwards and Bonner brings that x-factor when you need to win that dirty ball or to get a turnover completely against the odds. He brings others into the game and having somebody like that is vital when you have forwards like Tipp’s who will take advantage of that.”

In 2013, Kelly coached Kiladangan to a first North Tipperary title in 65 years and could see back then the promise of twin brothers Paul and Alan Flynn, Alan returning to defence against Cork and Paul coming off the bench to score two points.

“They were very young and both have been excellent and really pushed on. Paul is quite influential upfront. He’s a physical player, he’s got a great turn of pace and he’s fairly accurate so he’s one that Tipp can use to good effect.

“Midfield probably wasn’t the place for Alan against Limerick. They had a specific role for him that day but he’s an outstanding corner-back as well as being a ball player and has that aggression you need.”

Speaking on a virtual press conference on Tuesday to promote the All-Ireland series, Cathal Mannion was downbeat but Kelly believes there are enough seasoned operators in the Galway set-up to make light of the quick turnaround.

“Mentally, a week is a very short space of time to get yourselves back up. It does take its toll whereas Tipperary had the extra week to get their house in order after the Limerick game.

You can’t do anything in training other than pick out where you think you can improve from where you fell down the last day and then trust in what you’ve been doing.

"But I think Galway will be okay on that front. The spice between these two should help them in that regard.

“Tipp have momentum again after a good win against Cork. But I’ve been well impressed with Galway this year and how they’ve gone about their business. To be fair to them, they’ve played some really good hurling and they’ve looked comfortable for long passages.

“But we all know Kilkenny and how they can catch you if they get half the chance and that proved to be the case. Kilkenny adapted the way they played to how Galway were playing in the last 10 to 15 minutes and came up with the vital scores.

“They have a chance to get back on the horse now but Tipp will be up for this just as much. There will be nobody taking a step backwards.”