Capturing the essence of the GAA in a time of crisis

A book of stunning pictures that capture the spirit and essence of grassroots GAA during the pandemic goes on sale next month.

The Toughest Season (A year like no other in Gaelic Games) is a partnership between AIB, Sportsfile, the GAA, and the Camogie Association.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will be matched by the AIB Together Fund and will go to AIB’s partner charities Age NI, Alone, FoodCloud, Pieta, and Soar.

The Toughest Season goes on sale in bookshops from December and can also be purchased on the Sportsfile website.

Sportsfile chief Ray McManus said: “The idea for this book came about when we thought there might be no inter-county season so we concentrated huge time and effort on the club championships.

“This book is a collection of pictures from our own staff and members of the public and it chronicles a year like no other from a GAA perspective.

“This image which you are using in the Irish Examiner was sent to us by Lisa McMahon, from Kilkee-Bealaha Hurling and Camogie club in Clare. The McMahon family live near a beach, and, during the lockdown, her little girls would head there to practice their camogie.

“It is a beautiful shot and will be the cover of the book which will be A4 in size with 96 pages and all monies go to a variety of great causes.”

And there’s more good news for fans of GAA photography, as McManus confirmed Sportsfile’s annual Season of Sundays will be published in January.