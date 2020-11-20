Weekend GAA previews: More cold pragmatism from Cork can swing Munster final

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals

Galway v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds 1.15pm (J Murphy, Limerick), Live RTÉ.

Just how tempted will Liam Sheedy be to bring in more of his physically imposing players to the team? The three players brought in for the Cork game could have easily filled his entire half-forward line and if Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy are fit enough, they would be tailor-made to fight fire with fire here. Galway are sure to exhibit some of the effects of giving away that Leinster final to Kilkenny. There is bound to be uncertainty hence the need for Tipperary to stoke those fires of doubt from the outset. Fail to do that and there is plenty of Galway men who have been around the block enough to forget last Saturday and play with confidence. Shane O’Neill is sure to have spoken to his players about the problem of discipline against Kilkenny when for the majority they looked like the better team. Tipperary are the type of team who can take them for goals like the Cats. Should this turn out to be a game for snipers, Galway can prevail but that element of magic can swing it for Tipp.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Waterford v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3.45pm (P O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live Sky Sports.

Waterford have a knack of recovering from Munster final defeats. There have been too many of them since they last claimed the provincial title back in 2010 but even the most cutting of losses — those big blows landed by Tipperary in 2011 and ’15 — have been followed by wins. However, those losses were incurred by more experienced Déise sides than this one and two weeks later. For the greenhorns in Liam Cahill’s side, the bodies will be willing but their heads may not and for the older members it may be a case of the other way around. Clare are coming into a third consecutive weekend of action which will have some impact on their freshness too but they won’t feel it as keenly as their opponents. Unlikely to be much between the two for the majority of the game but Waterford have faded in the latter part of halves and Clare may be able to cease on that.

Verdict: Clare.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 4.

Meath v Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann 1pm (R McGann, Clare).

Bottom-of-the-table clash here and with no chance for either team of making the final and no relegation, there isn’t a lot to play for but pride. Westmeath have been a major disappointment thus far.

Verdict: Meath.

Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park 1.30pm (C McAllister, Cork).

Kerry might be missing suspended Fionn Mackessy for this one but they have so much match fitness than Carlow and that surely has to count for something. Carlow did pick something up against Antrim whereas Kerry didn’t but the hosts can summon enough out of themselves to put that heavy loss up north last weekend behind them.

Verdict: Kerry.

Leinster SFC final

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park 7pm (D O’Mahoney), Live RTÉ.

In the hope of stiffer competition more than anything else, mention of Meath’s five goals last weekend has had people drawing parallels with what happened in 2010 when Stephen Cluxton got hit for the same number by the Royals. That won’t happen tomorrow but don’t dismiss what Meath have learned in their brief time in Division 1 this year. Andy McEntee finds himself on the sideline against Brian O’Regan, who he would have worked with during his time in Ballyboden St Enda’s. The dynamism and unpredictability of the Meath attack does give them a chance of scaring Dublin, but fail to exploit the one or two purple patches they will enjoy here and they will be regret it. Dublin flexed the muscles against Laois last weekend. Here, the margin mightn’t be as wide. Nevertheless, it should be comprehensive. Ciarán Kilkenny, playing some beautiful football right now, et al are just too wise to be caught as Dublin look to lift the Delaney Cup for the 10th straight year.

Verdict: Dublin.

TOMORROW

Munster SFC final

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1.30pm (M Deegan, Laois) Live, RTÉ2.

As Munster finals come, this doesn’t get much purer. Cork coming off a run of eight consecutive wins; Tipperary winning all four of their outings since the resumption of the inter-county season.

Both having been brought to extra-time the weekend before last, Tipperary in particular will be thankful for the two-week run-in, given their schedule. If Cork still aren’t buzzing after what they did to Kerry then there’s something wrong with them, but it may need the level-headedness of Ronan McCarthy to stress that would rank among the most hollow victories should they lose this.

Emotions could work the other way too. The reasons would be honourable but Tipperary can’t let themselves be overrun with Bloody Sunday sentiment. Their clothes tomorrow say 1920 but their heads should be thinking 1935, the last time the county won the provincial title.

For all the justified talk of Michael Quinlivan being back to play this year, the steady midfield presence of Liam Casey, a nephew of handball giant Jim Looby, has been vital as Steven O’Brien has been hit by injury. Colin O’Riordan, Tipperary’s own AFL ace in the pack, shouldn’t be found wanting here and could be just the man to spoon more possession onto the plates of Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney.

Both teams have learned to be cagey but when they duel it’s often a case of juking it out. Should Tipperary lure Cork into that type of game, they have their best chance of winning. But more cold pragmatism from the home team, with Mark Collins orchestrating matters, and their eight-year wait for provincial honours will be at an end.

Verdict: Cork.

Ulster SFC final

Cavan v Donegal, Athletic Grounds 4pm (B Cassidy, Derry) Live RTÉ.

In the list of contenders for teams who don’t know when they’re beaten, nobody comes close to Cavan. To a lesser extent, Cork, Meath, and Tipperary have all had scares but twice Cavan have looked into the abyss and both times they have crawled away from it for victory. They should be leggy by this stage and the concern for their supporters must be that, against a Donegal team who have bigger designs, it will be cruelly highlighted here. Yet Cavan are the most impressive fourth-quarter team in the Championship and providing they don’t trail Donegal as much as Armagh last weekend there will always be hope they can reel them back in. Gearóid McKiernan is playing like the leader he was long expected to be and Thomas Galligan is such an asset. Factor in the form of Ciaran Brady and Killian Clarke and Donegal have to give their dues to a team who put 2-16 past them the summer before last. But the clinical football being played by Donegal looks impervious for a team like Cavan playing a fifth game in six weeks. Not having to rely on Michael Murphy as they racked up those early scores against Armagh showed the development of this Donegal team.

Verdict: Donegal.

Christy Ring Cup final

Down v Kildare, Croke Park 4pm (C Mooney, Dublin) Live Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Beating Offaly is one thing but to do so as dramatic as Down did it on penalties must have their hurlers walking on air this past week. The problem for them here is Kildare have executed their business so decisively since they were handed that Covid-related walkover by Offaly. Providing Down get back to terra firma quick, they can finish off the job.

Verdict: Down.

Nickey Rackard Cup final

Donegal v Mayo, Croke Park 1.30pm (K Jordan, Tipperary) Live Spórt TG4 YouTube.

No promotion for the winners but don’t expect either team to be demotivated. Donegal came through a tougher than expected clash with Tyrone to get here whereas Mayo had it too easy against Leitrim. Even allowing for Donegal being battle hardened, Mayo to lift the cup.

Verdict: Mayo.