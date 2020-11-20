Weekend GAA previews: More cold pragmatism from Cork can swing Munster final

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1.30pm (M Deegan, Laois) Live, RTÉ2.
As Munster finals come, this doesn’t get much purer. Cork coming off a run of eight consecutive wins; Tipperary winning all four of their outings since the resumption of the inter-county season.
Both having been brought to extra-time the weekend before last, Tipperary in particular will be thankful for the two-week run-in, given their schedule. If Cork still aren’t buzzing after what they did to Kerry then there’s something wrong with them, but it may need the level-headedness of Ronan McCarthy to stress that would rank among the most hollow victories should they lose this.
Emotions could work the other way too. The reasons would be honourable but Tipperary can’t let themselves be overrun with Bloody Sunday sentiment. Their clothes tomorrow say 1920 but their heads should be thinking 1935, the last time the county won the provincial title.
For all the justified talk of Michael Quinlivan being back to play this year, the steady midfield presence of Liam Casey, a nephew of handball giant Jim Looby, has been vital as Steven O’Brien has been hit by injury. Colin O’Riordan, Tipperary’s own AFL ace in the pack, shouldn’t be found wanting here and could be just the man to spoon more possession onto the plates of Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney.
Both teams have learned to be cagey but when they duel it’s often a case of juking it out. Should Tipperary lure Cork into that type of game, they have their best chance of winning. But more cold pragmatism from the home team, with Mark Collins orchestrating matters, and their eight-year wait for provincial honours will be at an end.
No promotion for the winners but don’t expect either team to be demotivated. Donegal came through a tougher than expected clash with Tyrone to get here whereas Mayo had it too easy against Leitrim. Even allowing for Donegal being battle hardened, Mayo to lift the cup.