Johnny Callinan: The word he used for Clare training was ‘inhumane’, it was so intense

All-Ireland quarter-final weekend. Clare versus Waterford. Páirc Uí Chaoimh Saturday.

The two sides have had different journeys to the stadium in Cork. Waterford lost to Limerick in last Sunday’s Munster final and Johnny Callinan, who starred for the Banner in the 70s and 80s, feels the Déise can take a lot from that game.

He was more focused on Clare last weekend, naturally enough, and their clash with Wexford.

Not in the sideline pantomime of two former teammates managing opposing teams so much as Clare’s approach.

“Against Wexford I would have thought the important thing was to get ahead of them, which they did. To me, reeling in a lead wouldn’t be something Wexford would do easily.

“I texted a man in the backroom asking who won the toss and he texted back, ‘who do you think?’ So Kelly won the toss, which was crucial.

“But then again, he did everything.”

Kelly is Tony Kelly, whose scoring rate and outrageous accuracy - exhibit A: that Wexford game - has lit up the championship so far. Kelly’s drive is a constant on and off the field, says Callinan.

“I was chatting to someone involved with the team - this was before Covid hit - and I asked about the training, what they were at.

“The word he used for the training was ‘inhumane’, it was so intense. But he added that the two fellas who were driving it and who wanted more and more were (Tony) Kelly and (David) McInerney.

“Brian Lohan would have managed Kelly with the University of Limerick, so he’d know his form.”

Callinan admires Lohan, the Clare manager, and his selectors for being “consistent with their principles”, as he puts it. “For the Limerick game they picked 11 or 12 players who’d played against Carlow back in the league. That was a game we’d have assumed was more about giving players a run-out than anything else, but in one way that’s not surprising.

“Lohan might come across as obstinate to outsiders, but he wouldn’t be telling lies about the team or how they’d play. And we’re beginning to think in Clare now that we have a bit of a chance.

A couple of weeks ago we were thinking Laois could have beaten us but now we think we might slip into a semi-final at least, that we might be coming up the rails the same way we did back in 2013.

They’re facing a significant challenge outside of Waterford. It’s Clare’s third weekend playing in a row, after all, and Callinan feels Dublin and Cork appeared to flag in their third consecutive outings: both of those sides duly exited the championship in those games.

“Remember, it’s not even three games in three weeks, it’s three games in 14 or 15 days. Now I know they’re trained to the nth degree - watching Tony Kelly being interviewed on television after the Wexford game I was thinking, ‘that man doesn’t need a shower anyway’, he looked like there wasn’t a bother on him.

“One thing that should stand to Clare is the fact they had the Sunday to rest. Playing Saturday meant that even though all the days are much the same now, at least they didn’t have to get up and go to work the day after the game, like Waterford did after the Munster final. That extra day is a help.

"Clare are coming off a win while Waterford are coming off a defeat, thought that was a ‘good’ defeat, in fairness. They played well against Limerick and they’re entitled to be favourites.

“Clare are in with a shout, but you’d have to assume the run of games is going to come against them somewhat.

I know Lohan won’t be saying that publicly, because you don’t want to give fellas safety nets before the game.

“Missing the few players Clare are missing doesn’t help either. We mightn’t have as many of what Jim Gavin called the ‘finishers’ - the lads who can come on in the last quarter and make a difference. But Lohan would have a huge amount of goodwill behind him in Clare, no matter what - and without ever being ‘out there’ himself.”

No one is more ‘out there’ in hurling at present than Tony Kelly. He hit 1-15 against Wexford, but Callinan also credits the supporting cast.

“When different managers took Tony out of midfield and put him up in the forwards in the past I’d always have said ‘no, no, he’s a midfielder, his strength is facing the opposition goal, don’t put him in the forwards’.

“Apart from his hurling skill, his great attribute is his ability to read the situation and to be ready to exploit it. I always think that the fella passing the ball needs the fella who’s coming onto the pass - the passer requires the passee, if you like.

“A classic example would be the goal Clare got against Wexford the last day. The second that broke, I said, ‘goal’ - before (Shane) O’Donnell even picked up the ball I thought the goal was on.

“O’Donnell is absolutely selfless, an incredible yoke of a player but in a different way - in one sense he shouldn’t be playing inter-county hurling at all, he should be in a lab making us a vaccine - and he gave the ball on to Kelly immediately.”