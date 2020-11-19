Cork defender Seán Powter a major doubt for Munster final

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 21:50
John Fogarty

Cork defender Seán Powter is a major doubt for Sunday’s Munster SFC final against Tipperary after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

The RTÉ man of the match in the semi-final victory over Kerry, Douglas man Powter has suffered a series of hamstring problems in recent years, tearing his right one four times and his left twice.

The flying 23-year-old won the free that Mark Collins converted to force last Sunday week’s game against Kerry into extra-time. Powter came off in the game with cramp in extra-time and was replaced by Tadhg Corkery.

Cork, who delayed announcing their team, are expected to make a couple of personnel changes from the semi-final as they look to claim their first Munster SFC title in eight years. Cian Kiely, James Loughrey and Cathail O’Mahony are expected to be in contention for places in the matchday panel.

It is also understood they have received permission from AFL club Collingwood to again field goalscoring hero Mark Keane. The Mitchelstown man’s employers are allowing Keane to line out on a game-by-game basis.

With the exception of Mark Collins and Paul Kerrigan, the entire Cork training panel are aiming to claim their first Munster SFC medal. The winners of Sunday’s final face Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, December 6.

Tipperary will name their team on Friday night with Sydney Swans’ Colin O’Riordan expected to be included in the match-day squad. Manager David Power has injury concerns in Jack Kennedy and Steven O’Brien.

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will join GAA director general Tom Ryan and president John Horan on Saturday evening in laying wreaths on the spot where Michael Hogan was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, November 21 1920.

The ceremony will take place in front of Gate 43 at the northern end of the stadium in front of Hill 16 on the Cusack Stand side. A specially-commissioned piece of music entitled “More Than A Game” by musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire will then be played with the ceremony concluding 30 minutes before the Leinster SFC final between Dublin and Meath.

