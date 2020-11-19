UCC ties adding extra spice to Munster football final

The ball was practically still rolling around the Kerry net, thanks to Mark Keane’s late intervention for Cork, when the UCC Sigerson WhatsApp groups started to buzz.

Messages from all three of those groups lit up Des Cullinane’s phone. As a long-time coach with the College and former Cork U21 football coach, Cullinane enjoyed the dramatic win as much as anyone.

“The slagging was at an all-time high,” he says now.

“So was the standard of videos and jokes. It was hugely enjoyable from a Cork point of view, but after some merciless gloating over our Kerry friends, we turned our attention turned to the upcoming Munster final against Tipperary.”

The close links down the years between Kerry and UCC have often been mentioned, but the blue and gold contribution to UCC GAA isn’t confined to the small ball.

“Going back a few years, Nicky English and Ian Conroy both played football for UCC as well as hurling,” says Cullinane.

“Peter Creedon would have played senior football championship with UCC in the 80s because Carbery Rangers weren’t a senior team then, but he became a teacher, moved to Tipperary — and eventually ended up managing the county footballers.

“John Costello was another Tipperary player who made his mark in UCC, he was an outstanding footballer. Later on he went to work in Dublin and he won an All-Ireland club title with Kilmacud Crokes, which tells you the quality he had.”

In more recent years UCC has enjoyed Sigerson success under Billy Morgan and Tipperary provided plenty of quality in that period, too.

“Peter Acheson, Michael Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney and Jack Kennedy featured on those teams, and in Riain Quigley UCC and Tipperary have a footballer with great talent and potential.”

Going back to the 80s, Cullinane says the link between Tipperary and UCC was even stronger.

“That time we went up to Tipperary every year to play them in a challenge, usually around January, in Tipperary Town or Cahir.

“Colm O’Flaherty — whose son is now involved with Blackrock — was with Tipp and he’d organise those games.

“And they were always very close. It’s funny to me to hear people say Tipp came out of nowhere, or near enough, in recent years.

They’ve always been a serious team and always put a good effort into football.

“In recent years I got to know fellas like Michael Power, whose son David is the manager of Tipperary now; Michael and others would always work hard at Munster Council level in terms of coaching and fixtures to make sure Tipp football got a fair shake.

“Another guy worth mentioning in that context would be Seamus McCarthy, who put huge work into Tipperary football. He was another guy who made sure Tipp were represented on Railway Cup football teams as well.

“You see Tipp minors and U21s coming to UCC now and they’re on Sigerson teams and panels, that’s another indicator of the work that’s being put into those players at underage level.”

Cullinane doesn’t believe that Cork will be complacent this weekend despite beating Kerry because in Ronan McCarthy, Cork have a manager who is meticulous in his preparations — and his players know those Tipperary players well.

“Ronan’s side has a huge number of players who have won Sigersons with UCC — and with some of those Tipp lads. That Cork group is maturing into a confident group of footballers.

“Their exposure to top class football with their clubs, their colleges and their counties has really seen this group of players progress over the past few years.

“The semi-final performance was no fluke and was really built on strong performances this year and last year and to tremendous coaching and work from the management team. The only pity is that we can’t go to these games but we’re glad to watch them on TV.”

It’s a pity because the passion can’t be replicated via the small screen. Cullinane offers testimony.

“When UCC got beaten in the county final of 1996 I was appointed to coach the Cork U21s. We had a star-studded team with Anthony Lynch and Philip Clifford, Nicholas Murphy and more, but we played Tipperary in Ardfinnan, where my sister is living.

“She was at the game with her three boys and they were all down at the wire where you enter the pitch, the three lads in their Tipperary colours to get a rise out of me.

“So I squirted some water on them from my water bottle as I came out — but the Tipperary crowd tried to get in over the wire at me, they were incensed.

“I had to explain to them that they were my nephews!

“But that showed me the passion for football in south Tipperary.”

UCC does have Cork in its title, of course. Cullinane was involved when the current Cork manager was learning his trade as a player.

“Ronan McCarthy was an integral part of the UCC team in 1994, 1995 and would have been on the 1996 UCC team that played in the county final.

“He and another guy, Donal Meade, were flying the flag for Douglas that time with UCC, and Douglas wouldn’t have been a top senior team around then.

“Ronan was keeping company with other inter-county players like Seamus Moynihan and Johnny Crowley at that time — he was a very good player who lined out in the 1999 All-Ireland final with Cork after, and he was a pleasure to coach.

He was very interested in coaching, in doing the right things and getting people to do the right things, so it’s no surprise to see not only that he ended up as Cork manager, but that he’s so measured and balanced in his approach.

“He was always a guy who did his job, wasn’t into getting the glory but was very focused on what he had to do.

“He was a fantastic guy and people involved in UCC would only have good things to say about him.”