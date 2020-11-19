Mike Quirke: Dublin are the four-minute mile - football needs a Roger Bannister

Beating Dublin is like breaking the four-minute mile, suggests Laois manager Mike Quirke. It just needs a Roger Bannister to prove it can be done.

Laois suffered a 2-23 to 0-7 drubbing in last Sunday’s Leinster SFC semi-final by a Dublin team Quirke regards as the "greatest to ever play the game".

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Quirke said: “I thought we were going to be more competitive. I thought there was a chance. If you’re going into any fight and you think you don’t have a chance, there’s no point being there.

"Obviously, you look back now and we were beaten by 22 points and you say we had no chance. But that wasn’t our mindset. We were trying to get ourselves to a place where we could go and beat the greatest team to ever play the game.”

Quirke admires Dublin’s ability to tackle every game the same way, regardless of the opposition.

“The way they approach games against a Laois or a Westmeath, games they have a belief they are going to win, they don't allow their standards to drop where that game becomes a really close contest. They put teams to the sword.

“Their ability to stay motivated to do that is what sets them apart from every other team. When Kerry was going really well, we still had struggles against Care and Tipperary, Dublin don’t do that.

“It’s like a golfer playing against the course, not against the team they are playing. They are trying to get as low a score on the course as they possibly can and who they are playing against is largely irrelevant.

“They are a special, special bunch.”

Ahead of the Leinster final with Meath, Quirke feels the biggest challenge for other counties, especially in Leinster, is to summon the belief they can beat a team closing in on a 10th successive provincial title.

“We were looking at Dublin as the four-minute mile in April, 1954. That was our metaphor.

Nobody had broken it until Roger Bannister did it. And once he did it, in the next four years there were 30 other people who did it.

“It’s about seeing someone do it first of all and then that belief spreading so that everyone feels like they have a chance of doing it.

“Someone will do it eventually. Brian Fenton is not going to finish playing Gaelic football without suffering a defeat in championship. And when that happens other teams will do it shortly afterwards. It’s getting that first one out of the way is the biggest challenge.”

Having seen the Dublin juggernaut up close, Quirke hasn’t detected any obvious change in playing style since Dessie Farrell took the reins from Jim Gavin.

“Nothing that’s obvious, that’s significantly different. But we'll see when they get Donegal or Mayo or Cork or wherever gives them more of a challenge into the last 10 minutes. I’d reserve judgment until they are in a dogfight.”

Subscribe to get the latest GAA podcast every Tuesday and Thursday

🎧 Apple Podcasts 🎧 Spotify 🎧 Soundcloud