Hurling hands: Brian Hogan - 'A couple of the hurleys I played All-Irelands with, I wouldn’t use them now to beat cattle'

Brian Hogan, O’Loughlin Gaels and Kilkenny

I broke three fingers while playing - I got a pin in my thumb one time, and I got two breaks in the hand I hold the hurley with. The other break was the little finger on my catching hand.

I don’t have any fingers that are very deformed, not when I compare to one of the lads in the Kilkenny dressing-room in particular, whose hands are pretty mangled. I got off fairly lightly.

I did break a finger before an All-Ireland final, in 2010. I knew it was gone straight away. I had broken it on the Wednesday night before the All-Ireland semi-final. I just went to block Jackie (Tyrrell) - a drill I’d have done I don’t know how many times - and whatever happened, the hurley came back and put two fractures in the finger.

I got what’s called a ring block in the finger, to numb it completely, for the semi-final. I played that game - and did my A/C joint the same day - but I got back two weeks before the All-Ireland final.

It was healing away but one night at training I was marking Henry (Shefflin) and we were running across the pitch as the wing-forward and wing-back were coming against us. I caught my finger in one of the lads’ jerseys as they ran past us.

I went down and when I looked at the finger it was going in a direction that it shouldn’t have been going in. The bone had shattered.

I knew it was gone, but it doesn’t make it any easier to hear you won’t play in an All-Ireland final. They sent the x-ray to three specialists and of course you’d be hoping against hope, but they all said the same thing, that nothing could be done.

Brian Hogan's hurling hands

In terms of developing, when I was St Kieran’s I made the U16 panel, probably in third year, and it was a big boost. It was winter hurling, for want of a better word, against some of the best underage players in the Kilkenny scene.

That environment was great for the confidence. It’s more physical hurling because it’s not like the summer when you’re flying across the top the ground, and it developed parts of my game that weren’t as strong.

I brought my school form into the club team and found I was being played in more central roles - I had been a wing-back and now I was playing centre-back, getting a bit more responsibility, making the minor team . . . it all snowballed from there, and the confidence kept growing.

I’d be particular without being obsessive about my hurleys. I’d like the hurley a certain way - for instance, I was the only one to grip the hurley, apart from my father maybe when I was starting off.

With Kilkenny, Rackard (Cody, kit man) would love gripping up a hurley for you - some of the lads would fire hurleys at him to get them gripped but I’d always do it myself.

I had a particular way I liked to do them, then the name on the hurley, the name of the club on the other side.

I liked a lighter hurley but I wouldn't have been weighing it or anything. I’d go to Brian Dowling or James O’Keeffe, who’s a hurley-maker with the club, and they knew the style I’d like.

It’s funny, though, I moved house recently and clearing stuff out I found some of the hurleys I’d have used and I’d think, ‘how did I hurl with that piece of . . .’

The hurley might be like a plank, the bas might be completely different to what I finished with - but obviously at the time that was the kind of hurley I liked. I look at a couple of the hurleys I played All-Irelands with and I wouldn’t use them now to beat cattle out of the field.

Hands? I know in this slot Tommy (Walsh) would have mentioned TJ (Reid), and I marked TJ often enough to appreciate how good his skills are.

For a slightly different take, JJ Delaney and his ability to catch the ball . . . at times in training it bordered on funny. You meet him and he’s not a man-mountain, but his ability to catch the ball was unbelievable.

That’s as much of a skill as striking and we’d have slagged him often enough about how he held his hand to catch the ball.

There was a great photo of him catching a ball over Dan Shanahan one time, when Dan was in his prime. Dan must be half a foot taller but JJ caught the ball over him - and caught it on the way down, as well. Doing that at full pace in a serious inter-county game is special.

Interview: Michael Moynihan