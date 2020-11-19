David Power: Munster win would have huge knock-on benefits for Tipperary football

A first Munster SFC title in 85 years would have “a huge knock-on effect” for Tipperary football, according to manager David Power.

Tipperary have come up short in the provincial decider on seven occasions since the county’s most recent Munster final win way back in 1935, with Power adamant that victory over Cork would “really drive on” football in the hurling-first Premier County.

As well as the seniors’ summer struggles of recent years, which included the sum total of two championship wins between 2017-19, the county has not won a single championship fixture at U20/U21 level since the 2015 campaign where Tipperary reached the All-Ireland U21 final, but Power believes the county’s underage fortunes would also get a significant bounce from beating Cork this weekend.

“It is 85 years since Tipp won a Munster Championship. We are hoping we can turn that. We are really ready for this, in terms of I am dealing with a bunch of lads that have played in minor All-Ireland finals, U21 finals, and an All-Ireland senior semi-final. We have bags of experience. The players can use that to their advantage. This group won’t fear Cork because we’ve beaten them at every level going up,” Power insisted.

The manager, who was at the helm when Tipperary shocked Dublin in the 2011 All-Ireland minor final, said the county is sufficiently large for both codes to thrive.

“Tipperary is a number one hurling county and there is no issue with that. But Tipp is a big enough county [to sustain both codes at a high level].

“If Tipp were to win this Munster final, there would be a huge knock-on effect. It would get young people wanting to play football for Tipperary and also that football would be an option because, ultimately, there can only be 35 players on a senior hurling panel at any one time.

There is a huge amount of other players out there and space there to make the Tipperary senior football team.

“I think that's what would drive it. It is the knock-on effect. You’d have primary schools wanting to play football, post-primary schools wanting to play football. And the fact that everyone is probably going to be watching it on television, it would be a huge statement for Tipperary in general that we could push on.

“Over the last couple of years, we have been weak at minor and U20. A Munster title would give that kick on, players would see Tipperary senior football can compete at the very highest level.

"Winning this Munster final would really drive it on.”

Pride

After the extra-time Munster semi-final victory over Limerick a fortnight ago, Power said he took immense pride from the fact that Tipperary would contest a Munster football final on the same weekend of the centenary anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Equally important, he now adds, is that his players aren’t swallowed by the emotion this weekend will bring.

“We just have to get the balance right. You can get too emotional about it, as well.

"I have been going to Croke Park to All-Ireland football finals with my father since 1990, bar one. I knew the meaning and the importance of the Hogan Stand [named after Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan who was shot dead on Bloody Sunday].

“After the Limerick game, I got a phone-call asking us if we would like to wear the green and white jersey [the same coloured jersey worn by the Tipperary footballers on the afternoon of Bloody Sunday]. We tapped into the leadership group and the two words that came back were it would be an ‘honour’ and a ‘privilege’ to wear that jersey.

“It’s brilliant to see that we are respecting the 100-year anniversary and we will tap into a bit of it, but we won’t go overboard as ultimately it is about the Munster final and it is about us performing. That’s what it is about.

We have to get a performance that hopefully can beat Cork and that is what we are striving for.