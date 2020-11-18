Patrick O'Connor calls for more from class of '95 to help Clare cause

Clare defender Patrick O’Connor has called for more of the county’s 1995 All-Ireland winners to get involved in helping the Banner.

As Davy Fitzgerald, Brian Lohan, and Ger Loughnane made headlines before and after last Saturday’s qualifier win over Wexford, O’Connor would like to see further members of that pioneering team they were involved in assist Clare hurling.

“I’ve often thought about this. I find, sport aside, it was such a landmark time for Clare. They hadn’t achieved much in the way of sport and the next thing you had a panel of players who were parachuted in on a national kind of platform.

“A lot of people, when they talk about Clare it is always ’95 they mention. There was a lot of success but ’95 was such a landmark year and it really brought the county front and centre, and there is still a residue of that, that they were the men that kind of broke the mould.

“The shadow looms large, but I would hope going into the future that those men and along with some of the team that I was involved with in 2013, that they would hopefully become more involved in Clare and in leading the county forward, be it in administration, coaching or whatever. There is such a force of personality there, such knowledge as well, that you’d like to think they could all come together and unite and just drive the county forward.”

The 29-year-old Tubber man insists Clare don’t centre their game around Tony Kelly as much as he seems to be showing it. “'He’s kind of a player that the game plan isn't centred around him because he has such a good work rate as well, he'll go where the ball is. Like, if you take for example a lot of people are talking about the point he scored running into the teeth of the wind on Saturday, he took that pass off me on the 45.

"When Dónal Óg (Cusack) came in (as coach) and I was playing in defence, he said: 'If I was playing in defence and looked up and saw Tony Kelly free, I'd give him the ball...it's a simple game, he's a very influential player for us, just give him the ball'.”

O’Connor is not expecting the strains of last Sunday’s Munster final defeat to Limerick to be evident in Waterford’s performance in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

“I suppose traditionally the losers of the provincial (finals) who have to go out a week later haven't always fared well. But I think if you were in their camp yesterday morning, you'd have been sore, you would have been disappointed. But upon review, they'll know they were right in that game.

“If a few chances had went their way or Limerick had thundered into it for a three or four-minute stage when their subs came on, and their half-backs really powered everything before them. That kind of decided the game, I thought. So if they could address that, if you're a Waterford player or Waterford supporter, you'd be full of confidence.”