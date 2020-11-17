GAA planning for July All-Ireland finals in 2021

The All-Ireland senior hurling final could be played as early as the first weekend in July next year, the Irish Examiner understands.

The gap between this year’s finals and those in 2021 may be as little as seven months as the GAA draws up a calendar of fixtures that has to take Covid-19 into consideration.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are putting the final touches to their proposals for next year with the Allianz Leagues expected to commence the weekend of February 20 and 21, three weeks later than usual so as to allow players a worthwhile closed season.

2021 is very much seen as a bridging year to the possibility of a split season, which will be voted on at Annual Congress in February.

And after All-Ireland inter-county championships possibly lasting between 10 to 12 weeks, clubs would have unfettered access to their county players from mid-July when most county championships would be expected to commence.

April will no longer be exclusive to clubs as the CCCC intend recommending the inter-county championships commence in late April.

That might mean the Liam MacCarthy Cup will not return to the previous provincial round-robin format as it takes eight weeks to complete. A qualifier format, as is in place for this year’s Championship, could be recommended.

It is also expected the Super 8s will not return in 2021 and the football championship will also run on a backdoor structure.

With structural changes expected for the Allianz Leagues, it remains to be seen if lower league teams who do not reach their respective provincial finals enter the Tailteann Cup instead of the qualifiers.

In order to reduce team travel for safety reasons, the CCCC are weighing up revising the Allianz Leagues into regional sections.

Speaking in September, its secretary, GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill, said: “I think it’s fair to say that (in 2021) I don’t think we’ll be able to play the full league in the format that we’ve known up to now.”