GAA planning for July All-Ireland finals in 2021

April start to next year's inter-county championships is on the table
GAA planning for July All-Ireland finals in 2021

The gap between this year’s finals and those in 2021 may be as little as seven months. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 20:50
John Fogarty

The All-Ireland senior hurling final could be played as early as the first weekend in July next year, the Irish Examiner understands.

The gap between this year’s finals and those in 2021 may be as little as seven months as the GAA draws up a calendar of fixtures that has to take Covid-19 into consideration.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are putting the final touches to their proposals for next year with the Allianz Leagues expected to commence the weekend of February 20 and 21, three weeks later than usual so as to allow players a worthwhile closed season.

2021 is very much seen as a bridging year to the possibility of a split season, which will be voted on at Annual Congress in February.

And after All-Ireland inter-county championships possibly lasting between 10 to 12 weeks, clubs would have unfettered access to their county players from mid-July when most county championships would be expected to commence.

April will no longer be exclusive to clubs as the CCCC intend recommending the inter-county championships commence in late April.

That might mean the Liam MacCarthy Cup will not return to the previous provincial round-robin format as it takes eight weeks to complete. A qualifier format, as is in place for this year’s Championship, could be recommended.

It is also expected the Super 8s will not return in 2021 and the football championship will also run on a backdoor structure.

With structural changes expected for the Allianz Leagues, it remains to be seen if lower league teams who do not reach their respective provincial finals enter the Tailteann Cup instead of the qualifiers.

In order to reduce team travel for safety reasons, the CCCC are weighing up revising the Allianz Leagues into regional sections.

Speaking in September, its secretary, GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill, said: “I think it’s fair to say that (in 2021) I don’t think we’ll be able to play the full league in the format that we’ve known up to now.”

More in this section

The Carmore team warm-up 26/1/2020 Camogie chiefs thanks Ladies Football counterparts for fixture change
Fergal Logan after the game 8/4/2015 Feargal Logan the frontrunner as Tyrone begin process of selecting new manager
Galway v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 Mayo footballer Mark Moran apologises for 'inappropriate' jokes
Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Munster football final and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final referees confirmed by Croke Park 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices