Munster football final and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final referees confirmed by Croke Park 

Laois' Maurice Deegan will take charge of the Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary, Croke Park have announced.

Deegan was in charge of the Premier's semi-final extra-time win over Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The match takes place as the GAA remember the centenary of Bloody Sunday and to mark the occasion, David Power's side will wear green and white jerseys.

The other team involved on that fateful day in 1920 are also in provincial final action this weekend. The Croke Park decider between All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath will be officiated by Tipperary's Derek O'Mahony.

The other big game of the weekend in football sees Cavan take on Donegal in the Ulster final. Barry Cassidy of Derry will be the man in the middle for that game.

In hurling, the big appointments for this weekend are in the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals. Johnny Murphy (Limerick) and Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow) will take charge of the battles between Galway and Tipp and the meeting of Clare and Waterford.

There are also two hurling finals this weekend. The Christy Ring Cup decider sees Down, who shocked Offaly in a dramatic penalty shootout last weekend face Kildare. Dublin's Chris Mooney will take charge of that game. The first part of that Croke Park double header sees Donegal face Mayo in the Nicky Rackard Cup final. Tipperary's Kevin Jordan has the whistle for that one.

Elsewhere, in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Cork's Cathal McAllister is in Tralee for Kerry v Carlow while Westmeath's clash with Meath is officiated by Rory McGann (Clare)