Richie Hogan's sending off still troubles Kilkenny captain Colin Fennelly

Kilkenny captain Colin Fennelly admits he still wonders what might have happened had Richie Hogan not been sent off in last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary.

With the Cats trailing by a point, James Owens dismissed Hogan for a foul on Cathal Barrett just before half-time and Tipperary ended up winning by 14 points.

“It’s something you think about all the time, definitely,” says Shamrocks man Fennelly. “It’s something you always wonder. It does wreck your head. It wrecks your head and you don’t want to really talk about it too much because it will wreck your head even more.

"Then other people want to talk about it. You kind of want to avoid it more than anything because he’s a huge player. It’s just all what-ifs at the end of the day.

“We have won so many All-Irelands with other teams saying what-ifs and we’ve lost many All-Irelands with what-ifs. You just can’t go down that route.

Losing a huge player like that is always going to have an impact on the game. You just have to leave it there.

Coming on as a substitute, Hogan saved Kilkenny in last Saturday’s Leinster final against Galway. While Brian Cody believes the pandemic allowed him to rehab his back issues, Fennelly is not so certain but was thrilled to see the former hurler of the year make such a classy contribution.

“Last year, he was going from game to game and he was struggling with injuries. This year, I'm not sure if the break did him good but he's in every session now and you can see that from the match the other day, any ball he got near his movement was excellent. And the goal he created was unbelievable.

“To have him there as an option to come off the bench is unbelievable and he changed the game on Saturday, everybody saw that. It's great to see that recognition because last year I thought he had a good year for Kilkenny and it was clouded by that final.

I don't think there was much in it, but it was just clouded by that, and for such a player.

“A lot of players might have hung up the boots at 32/33 after something like with all the injuries they had. It takes a lot of guts to come back and to be on the bench and come on and do what he does.”

His injury history aside, Fennelly admits some of Hogan’s performances in training would leave him wondering why he hasn’t been starting more games.

“He's outrageously skilful. The things you see him doing in training, you'd wonder how he's not playing. But there's loads of lads in training and you're wondering how he's not playing and that's probably a good thing for Kilkenny that we have that at the moment; there's serious competition there for places.

“Brian Cody has that option where he has Richie to come off the bench to change the game. He's a completely different player to some of us and it's a huge turning point in a game. You could see when he came on against Dublin he was unfortunate with two scores. And if he was to get those two scores and normally he would, he would have changed that game as well.”

With an extra week’s break, Fennelly believes both provincial winners, Kilkenny and Limerick, will have an edge over their opponents the weekend after next.

“I definitely find it's a huge advantage. We'll have Wednesday and Saturday of good hurling sessions in and for players like me who didn't have a good game at the weekend I can follow up with trying to get my form back in training.”