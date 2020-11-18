Ian Maguire recalls Tyrone mauling as darkest hour before Cork rebirth

“Lads, I’m in good form after Sunday and you’re bringing up all the bad days,” jokes Ian Maguire as he is reminded of the knocks he has endured.

They have come with the club, St Finbarrs, who crashed out of the senior football championship last month in agonising circumstances for the second time in four seasons - this time losing to Castlehaven on penalties.

“I'll tell you what, Mark Collins has missed about four penalties in training since sticking two against us!” laughs the Cork captain.

And they have come with the county, Maguire’s mind instantly returning to Portlaoise two years ago and that 16-point qualifier defeat to Tyrone after Kerry had bludgeoned them by 17 in the Munster final.

“The Kerry game, obviously that just didn't go to plan, we got beaten by a better team there. They were better, full-stop, and obviously that was tough to take. You're going into a big game and you just feel inferior. Against Tyrone, I thought we were going to bounce back and we'd give it a battle.

"But to be fair, they had a plan and they beat us off the park.

“I remember I met Fintan Goold walking off and he said something to me. I couldn't even look at him because I felt embarrassed. That's the ever-lasting memory I have because I thought 'where are we going from here' after getting absolutely manhandled by Tyrone.

They were obviously laughing at us walking off the pitch.

“I remember Fintan, who was the first person I roomed with when I was playing against Mayo in 2014, said something like 'just keep the head up' to me and I looked down at the floor. It was, like, I'm embarrassed, I can't even look at you. That's my one memory that I'm always going to be, like, don't let that happen again.”

Relegation from Division 2 followed in 2019 and Dublin may have beaten them by 13 points in the Super 8s but that was no humiliation. Ever since, Cork’s reputation has been on the rise, eight consecutive wins this year and the latest of them against Kerry doing wonders for the group and, as he readily admits, Maguire’s mood.

“It was the first time in a while that I was getting out of bed with a smile on my face which was good,” he recalls of last Monday week. “My mother and father were delighted because they're sick of seeing me sulk after games.”

Maguire felt “very confident” going into the Kerry game.

“Everybody knew from the throw-in kind of what we were at on the day. To be fair, it took a bit of luck but sometimes you just need a bit of luck to get over the line. I thought we should have done it in full-time but you just have to take wins no matter what way they come and hopefully this pushes us on.”

He accepts the criticism after last year’s Super 8 series that they didn’t have enough depth. But he felt their resources were overlooked in the run-up to facing Kerry.

“As players, when a team is named or something, you might be getting texts. I thought it was kind of funny going into the game, obviously there was a bit of talk about Kerry and to be fair they deserved it, they're a very good team and they were talking about Kerry's bench is brilliant and stuff. I got a couple of texts and lads were asking about, 'Oh what about Seán White? Kevin O'Driscoll? Paul Kerrigan?'”

On the team that lost to Tipperary in the 2016 Munster semi-final and an old UCC college mate of several of them including Michael Quinlivan, Maguire knows enough about David Power’s side to be wary ahead of this Sunday's final.

The Bloody Sunday factor is something that also has to be considered, reckons the 26-year-old.

Wearing commemorative Terence McSwiney and Tomás Mac Curtain jerseys against Derry in the League earlier this year, he senses Tipperary donning the 1920 kit on Sunday has the potential to inspire them further.

“I remember for the Cork-Derry game just a couple of texts that week from players who were going on about the jersey and you can get extra motivation.

"I know as a Cork or Tipperary (player) you're representing your county in strange times on a specific day in history.

It's an honour and it's an honour to take the field every time you represent your county and this is just extra motivation.