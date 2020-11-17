Camogie chiefs thanks Ladies Football counterparts for fixture change

Camogie officials have thanked their Ladies Football counterparts for re-arranging the date of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final to help accommodate Cork dual stars.

LGFA chiefs yesterday confirmed that the last four clash between Cork and Galway will now be played on Sunday, December 6th at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The game had originally been fixed for the previous weekend but with the Rebels advancing to a last four meeting with Kilkenny in the camogie championship on Saturday November 28th, LGFA bosses agreed to rejig their calendar and play their semi-finals over two weekends.

Ard Stiúrthóir an Cumann Camógaíochta Sinéad McNulty praised her LGFA colleagues for the assistance in resolving the matter: “On behalf of the Camogie Association I wish to acknowledge and thank our colleagues in the LGFA for their co-operation in moving this fixture to ensure that the affected players can prepare appropriately for their upcoming All-Ireland semi-final fixtures.

"As an Association we aim to accommodate dual players as much as possible and I thank the LGFA for their engagement on this particular clash to resolve the matter so quickly. I am looking forward to the remaining fixtures across both codes in the coming weeks in what promises to be an exciting conclusion to 2020 in both Camogie and Ladies Football.”