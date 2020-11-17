Mayo footballer Mark Moran apologises for 'inappropriate' jokes

A Mayo footballer has apologised for 'inappropriate' jokes which he posted on the TikTok social media platform

Westport's Mark Moran - who made his senior debut for the county in last month's Allianz League win over Galway described his action as 'juvenile and unacceptable.'

Moran (19) posted the videos on the site six months and currently has in excess of 22,000 followers.

He had been due to start last Sunday's Connacht SFC final but was replaced before throw-in. However he was introduced for the final 10 minutes of the decider.

Moran posted a statement on his Instagram account today addressing the controversy.

"I would like to put something on the record today for people to hear,"

“Some videos I posted over six months back included jokes made in bad taste and which I now realise were inappropriate and wrong. This was a mistake and I want to apologise unreservedly for my poor lack of judgement. My actions were juvenile and unacceptable.”