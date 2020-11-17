Feargal Logan the frontrunner as Tyrone begin process of selecting new manager

Tyrone could have a new manager by the end of this month.

The wheels of process clicked into gear today as the search for a successor to the county’s most successful football boss began at speed.

Feargal Logan, who guided the Red Hands to the 2015 All-Ireland U21 title, is the front-runner, with Brian Dooher and Collie Holmes, both members of the three All-Ireland winning teams of the noughties also in the mix, possibly as part of a combined ticket along with Logan.

Treble Sam Maguire Cup-winning manager Mickey Harte stepped down last week after 18 years in charge.

His request for a one-year extension was turned down by the county executive, and he opted not to go for a further three-year term.

“The wheels are in motion. The management committee have met and initiated the follow-on process, which has been adapted in previous seasons, although not recently in the case of the senior management position,” said Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell.

“The clubs have been contacted this morning to send in their nominations for their prospective candidates, and they will be sent in by the deadline date, which is next Monday.

“The sub-committee within management will then look at the applications and set up meetings with each of the nominated candidates that have allowed their names to go forward.

“That will happen relatively quickly, and after that we will hopefully be in a position where their recommendation will come back to management, and we’ll move on from there.”

McConnell expects the process to move quickly, with an appointment made by the management committee well ahead of next month’s annual convention.

“It depends on how many nominations are forthcoming. If there are half a dozen applicants, it’s not something that you can run off on one evening.

“They will have to familiarise themselves with each of the applications, their respective CVs and all that goes with the interviewing process.

“The sooner it is done the better and the ambition would be to have it done before county convention, so that the new incoming committee can move on with preparations for the new season.”

In the meantime, the possibility of a surprise big-name candidate receiving a nomination, thus throwing the race wide open, remains a possibility.

“The ball is in play, and the decision is now in the hands of the clubs, where it should be, and they now have the opportunity to put forward the most suitable candidates as they determine,” said the PRO.

“Then it’s up to the management sub-committee to go through that and arrive at the most suitable and best candidate for the job.

“Hopefully it will be a straightforward enough process, but it’s never easy, especially in light of the success that we have had.

It’s essential that we have the right candidate in place, come the time for management to sign of on it.