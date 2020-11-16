Kevin O’Donovan: ‘Every euro raised from Rebels’ Bounty will benefit Cork GAA clubs either directly or indirectly’

The ‘Rebels’ Bounty’ fundraising initiative provides a unique opportunity to regenerate the finances of GAA clubs across Cork.

Running to stand still is no longer an option for fundraising, and every effort should be made to ensure clubs are given the freedom to raise as much as they can to re-invest in their future.

Due to the current restrictions, several avenues for local fundraising are now closed to clubs and ‘Rebels’ Bounty’ presents an ideal opportunity, generating much-needed finance.

With all events now on hold, it allows a safe and efficient method for clubs to fundraise locally.

Following a lengthy review, clear consensus was evident that the previous draw had passed its sell-by date and in response, the County Executive have introduced this new incentive-based scheme designed to support clubs and to provide an opportunity for more local engagement with members.

While in the past, a significant proportion of every ticket was returned centrally, the new model removes the shackles from clubs and provides them with the opportunity to retain 100% of all ticket sales above a minimum level.

The minimum quotas are designed to share the load across all clubs countywide in a fair and transparent manner. Once reached, there is no limit on the opportunity to raise revenue for clubs, at zero cost.

A new total cash prize fund of over €500,000 in prize money has been provided by the County Board, including a Christmas jackpot of €100,000 annually and is expected to generate huge interest during the three-month selling period, starting soon.

‘Rebels’ Bounty’ draws will run on a monthly basis across 2021 with 30 prizes each month.

All administration is also paid for centrally and of course, funds generated by the County Board through the new scheme will go towards projects that support clubs in the areas of coaching and games development etc.

Every euro raised will be to the benefit of clubs either directly or indirectly.

A high proportion of clubs stand to benefit significantly from the new structure without selling a single extra ticket, with several already selling between two and three times their minimum quota.

Indeed, many such clubs are heavily dependent on the new structure and have asked for it to proceed urgently.

For all other clubs it represents a massive opportunity to increase sales with zero risk, at no cost and with minimal administration.

Online sales will also allow clubs to engage with their diaspora, particularly ahead of Christmas and ‘Rebels’ Bounty’ will be promoted by Cork GAA through social media and other channels following the launch. This initiative is part of a new commercial approach which has been activated this year.

A local marketing drive has been designed to encourage local ownership with opportunities for clubs to brand their own tickets with local images etc.

Meanwhile, it is planned to promote the draw nationally via advertising as part of Cork GAA’s media partnership with the Irish Examiner, which proved such a success with the streaming of games in 2020.

Following the consultation with clubs by County Executive members over the last month, with a request for further feedback from clubs, there is a clear consensus in favour of ‘Rebels’ Bounty’ proceeding, notwithstanding the genuine concerns raised by some clubs that did not successfully engage with the previous draw. To this end, a support team has been set up to advise and support clubs that may be challenged in reaching targets in the short-term.

Ultimately, we look forward to an exciting period ahead with all clubs now being equipped with a tailor-made model to activate their fundraising capabilities locally, to the benefit of their members.