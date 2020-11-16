Tipp and Galway to face off for semi-final spot

Serial All-Ireland semi-final pairings Galway and Tipperary will meet in this weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-final. The counties met in three consecutive semi-finals between 2015 and 2017.

Clare and Waterford have been drawn in the other quarter-final with the venues to be announced by the Central Competitions Control Committee later today.

LIT Gaelic Grounds would appear to be the most likely venue for Galway and Tipperary with Semple Stadium a possibility for the Clare-Waterford fixture.

Repeat provincial final pairings are avoided at the All-Ireland semi-final stages followed by previous provincial meetings this season. Should Clare and Tipperary progress from this weekend, a draw will be required as Limerick beat both on their way to claiming the Munster title.

Should Waterford beat Clare, there will be no need for a draw as they can’t meet Limerick in the last four. Kilkenny’s All-Ireland semi-final game is Saturday week (6pm throw-in) with Limerick’s taking place the following afternoon (4pm). Croke Park is expected to stage both games.

Meanwhile, GAA president John Horan has called for households across the country to light a candle next Saturday to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Wreaths will be laid as well as lights lit on Hill 16 at Saturday’s games in Croke Park to honour the 14 people who perished in Croke Park on November 21, 1920.