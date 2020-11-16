John Kiely: Subs got us error-strewn Limerick over the line

A sombre John Kiely didn’t want to play down the significance of Limerick’s first successful provincial title defence in 39 years but his team’s performance irritated him a little.

He accepted the rigours of three games in four weekends may have caught up with his team but the number of mistakes made by his players troubled him.

“Definitely delighted to have come through the three games. It’s been a tough couple of games, tougher than people might have realised up to today even. The matches have been quite physical and taken their toll on the lads.

“You know today wasn’t our best performance, we made a lot of errors at times. But, you know, all credit to Waterford, they put a lot of pressure on us. They were in our faces from the word go, they were very well organised. You know, they hung in there and made it very, very difficult for us.”

Kiely admits the Limerick substitutes made a difference, Seamus Flanagan and Adrian Breen scoring with their first touches.

Waterford’s Stephen Bennett chases Seamus Flanagan of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“You know, were it not for the push that the lads made coming off the bench made in the last 10 minutes, I don’t know would we have got across the line.

“We showed great resolve at that stage of the game, in our defence in particular. You know, there were a number of occasions there where they were strong on the attack and we were just very resolute in defence and turned them over and brought the ball back out and went down the field and got a couple of scores to seal the deal.

“But absolutely delighted to have won a second Munster title. It’s a long time since 1980, so hopefully we can build on it you know.

It took us a long time to get back to this point from when we were last there. And we’ve two weeks now to get ready for the next game.

With three second-half points, Limerick’s oldest outfield player, 30-year-old Graeme Mulcahy, showed the way although he had to retire close to the end after a late hit.

“He was fantastic,” lauded Kiely, “and he really put his body on the line to win some balls. His work-rate and tenacity, that’s nothing new. That’s always been there, that’s just the type of player he is.

He’s got a ferocious intensity to his play and great energy, and all credit to him. He got a bang, I think he’s ok. He’s made of tough stuff.

As for Richie English who was given his first matchday jersey since his cruciate injury back in February, Kiely remarked: “He's there, he's here, he's landed, he's back. That's all done and dusted, his recovery is complete.

“He's back as any player is and he's competing for his place on the team now. He'll have to fight the same as the rest of them to get his place back on the team. If he wants that jersey badly enough, he'll work hard enough.”