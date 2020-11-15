Pádraic Joyce unhappy with referee after 'heartbreaking' loss to Mayo

To be fair to Pádraic Joyce, before he aired his grievances regarding the officiating of referee Sean Hurson, the Galway manager accepted that his team had no one to blame but themselves.

Thirteen points won’t win you any game, he said, bemoaning how his players had not been clinical enough.

“We had the chances and didn’t take them.”

Joyce then quickly moved on to the performance of the match officials.

He described a number of calls made by Hurson as “baffling”, taking particular umbrage with the decision to call back the play after Galway had taken quickly a sideline kick in the Mayo half in the fourth and final minute of second-half injury-time.

“You’d have to question the officiating there. I couldn’t believe some of it. Gary Sice took the sideline kick, found Mike Daly. He was straight through probably on goal if he got it.

“[The referee] took it back because Gary took it two yards from the wrong spot. But sure how could he take it where the thing was given because there were five Mayo players standing there? Again, we had a chance but we messed it up and didn’t force the draw.

“A lot of things annoyed me. Liam Silke near the end, there was definitely a man lying on his back 14 yards from goal. I don't know how he didn't give a free in for that. It was ridiculous.

“There was a time there at the back where Diarmuid O'Connor came in to nail one of our lads, he didn't get away with it, then he went down and the referee stopped the play. We had the ball got to Mike Daly who was 40 yards free. We could have got a score the far side. A lot of decisions were just baffling.”

Joyce said his players were adamant Seán Kelly was fouled inside rather than outside the large parallelogram deep in second-half stoppages. Hurson gave a free rather than a penalty at a time when Galway trailed by two.

I didn't see it but the lads were adamant it was inside. He was rugby-tackled to the ground.

Joyce labelled the defeat as “heartbreaking” given how short their path to an All-Ireland final was.

“It was a massive opportunity. It's heartbreaking to be out of it. I couldn't speak highly enough of the players and the effort they have given, but if we come back next year, we have to come back with a serious purpose.

"We learned an awful lot this year as management.”