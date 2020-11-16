Liam Sheedy: We felt we had let the county down two weeks ago

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy acknowledged he’d been animated on the sideline on Saturday night, adding that he and his squad felt “a little bit that we had let ourselves down” in the defeat to Limerick two weeks ago.

“We were really, really disappointed with the way we played the last day.

“We just couldn't find our form, it's not too often that we lose every position and we all felt a little bit that we had let ourselves down and let the county down the way we played two weeks ago, and that's always a very disappointing moment.

“We were just looking to get a reaction, we all want to come out on top but most of all, we wanted to make sure that we brought something to the pitch that was a representation of what that group is about and I think that's what we did today and thankfully that got us over the line.”

Sheedy was very happy with the newcomers to the team.

“I think that's important, the team has a lot of tried and trusted (players) over the years but to see the bench and the impact it made today, some of those guys really made a big impact.

“I think Alan (Flynn) and the lads at the back, Cork have a serious forward line and I thought the way that they defended in the second half, there was a lot of times where it was one on one and there's 40 yards of space so that's a hard place to defend.

“But I thought they defended very well and they worked the ball out well and I thought our movement inside was very good in the second half.

“We probably played better in terms of our movement and our positioning of the ball in, it was much better in that second half and that meant Seamie (Callanan) and these guys could get on the ball.

Overall, it was a very workmanlike performance which probably pleases me the most.