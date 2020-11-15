Limerick made to work by Waterford to defend Munster SHC crown

LIMERICK 0-25 WATERFORD 0-21

Limerick have successfully defended their Munster SHC crown for the first time since 1981 but with little ease at Semple Stadium this evening.

Interventions by Kyle Hayes and Seán Finn were needed towards the end as Waterford went in search of a goal.

Graeme Mulcahy’s three second-half points were crucial as was the performance of Kyle Hayes in the half-back line in helping to keep the Déise at bay.

Stephen Bennett and Tadhg de Búrca were exceptional for Waterford who led just before the second-half water break but were second best in the closing quarter.

Waterford’s Tadhg De Búrca tries to push Kyle Hayes of Limerick over the sideline. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

As expected, the action was frenetic in the middle third in the opening half and Waterford were full value for being level at the first water break, 0-7 apiece. They had the breeze but they were able to run at Limerick, De Búrca excellent in initiating a couple of attacks that led to points.

Their awareness of support players was also good considering the physical presence of Limerick. But then the defending champions were putting together some clever passages of play. Peter Casey had three points to his name by the break and he showed his dexterity to free up William O’Donoghue to assist Cian Lynch for a sixth-minute point.

Aided by the wind, Stephen Bennett sent over two frees from 100 metres-plus out but the Waterford defence were feeling the pressure as Conor Prunty and Calum Lyons coughed up frees.

A marvellous Lynch point put Limerick four up by the 29th minute and while Bennett responded with a couple of frees Lyons’ chop on Gearóid Hegarty’s hurley gave Aaron Gillane the opportunity to send over his fourth free before the break.

The cup sits on a plint in an empty stand during the Munster SHC final at Semple Stadium. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane (0-10, 8 frees); G Mulcahy (0-4); P Casey (0-3); D Byrnes (1 65), C Lynch, G Hegarty (0-2 each); S Flanagan, A Breen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-12, 8 frees, 1 65); A Gleeson (0-3); J Dillon (0-2); D Hutchinson, K Bennett, J Prendergast, P Curran (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon (c), K Hayes; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, D Reidy, T Morrissey; G Mulcahy, A Gillane, P Casey.

Subs for Limerick: S Flanagan for P Casey, D Dempsey for T Morrissey (both 53); D O’Donovan for D Reidy (56); A Breen for G Mulcahy (inj 67).

WATERFORD: S O’Keeffe; S Fives, C Prunty (c), S McNulty; K Moran, T de Búrca, C Lyons; J Barron, K Bennett; J Prendergast, J Fagan, J Dillon; A Gleeson, S Bennett, D Hutchinson.

Subs for Waterford: N Montgomery for J Fagan (47); M Kearney for K Bennett (59); I Kenny for S Fives (inj 61); D Lyons for J Dillon (63); P Curran for A Gleeson (65).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).