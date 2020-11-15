Mayo 70 minutes away from All-Ireland final as they hold on to beat Galway 

Connacht SFC final: Mayo 0-14 Galway 0-13

A 47th Connacht title and a first in five years for Mayo as James Horan’s men hung on to move within 70 minutes of an All-Ireland final place.

Backed by the Salthill elements in the second period, Galway left their comeback effort far too late.

Having never been closer than two points throughout the second period, the home side did not succeed in cutting the deficit to the minimum until the third minute of injury-time.

It was Shane Walsh who supplied the converted free which suggested extra-time was on the cards and Walsh was subsequently presented with an opportunity - albeit an extremely difficult one - to force two additional 10 minute periods.

But instead of taking aim at David Clarke’s posts with a sideline kick just outside the 45 on the stand side of the field, Walsh opted to play the ball short. A Mayo shirt got in to turn possession over and thereafter sounded referee Sean Hurson’s final whistle.

Having been three ahead when turning into the elements for the second-half, Mayo secured much-needed breathing space when kicking three of the first four scores of the second period to lead by 0-11 to 0-6 on 40 minutes. The three points were delivered by the new guard, Tommy Conroy, Matthew Ruane and sub Bryan Walsh on target.

Mayo would only manage three points in the remaining 34 minutes of action, but with no one other than Shane Walsh and Paul Conroy threatening the Mayo posts, it was a meagre haul sufficient to see Mayo across the line.

Galway would have been marginally the happier at the interval, Pádraic Joyce’s side only three in arrears - 0-8 to 0-5 - despite playing into a Salthill gale in the opening half.

The outlook was bleak for the Tribesmen when Mayo midfielder Matthew Ruane fisted a point on 32 minutes to send James Horan’s charges into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead. Mayo had owned possession up to this juncture, with Galway offering very little creativity on the rare occasion they forayed inside the opposition 45-metre line.

But Galway, in a crucial late burst, outscored their opponents by 0-3 to 0-1 during the six minutes plus of additional time played by referee Sean Hurson.

Shane Walsh kicked a free after a foul on Gary O’Donnell, the Galway captain then following that kick with his team’s first from play in 37 minutes.

A Cillian O’Connor free on 40 minutes was Mayo’s first dead-ball effort of the afternoon, with Moycullen’s Paul Kelly closing out the half’s scoring with a fine point to leave the Tribesmen in a relatively healthy position heading into a second period where they would have the backing of the elements.

Sean Kelly of Galway is tackled by Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

How different it was earlier in the opening half as the visitors to Pearse Stadium opened up a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage by the 15th minute. Tommy Conroy was responsible for two of this flurry, with Patrick Durcan, who had the job of minding Shane Walsh at the other end, getting forward for a point.

Other scorable chances were not capitalised upon, Mayo finishing the half with six wides to Galway’s one. There was also a Cillian O’Connor goal chance kept out by ‘keeper Bernard Power.

A second goal chance was not taken as the finish line came into view, but these missed opportunities were not to come back to bite Mayo as they march on in the championship.

Five wins in 28 days is fair going. All the same, they'll be thankful for the three-week break which this victory brings.

Scorers for Mayo: C O’Connor (0-4, 0-3 frees); T Conroy (0-3); M Ruane, B Walsh (0-2 each); R O’Donoghue, D O’Connor, P Durcan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh (0-7, 0-4 frees); P Conroy (0-3); D Conneely, P Kelly, G O’Donnell (0-1 each).

Galway: B Power; L Silke, S Kelly, C McDaid; G O’Donnell, J Duane, J Heaney; C D’Arcy, M Daly; P Kelly, P Conroy, S Mulkerrin; D Conneely, S Walsh, I Burke.

Subs: R Steede for D’Arcy (24); G Bradshaw for Duane (28); C Molloy for O;Donnell (45); D Comer for Burke (50); G Sice for P Kelly (63).

Mayo: D Clarke; O Mullin, P Durcan, C Barrett; S Coen, L Keegan, E McLaughlin; C Loftus, M Ruane; K McLoughlin, R O’Donoghue, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea, C O’Connor.

Subs: B Walsh for O’Donoghue (HT); J Flynn for Loftus (59); M Moran for Conroy (61); K Higgins for McLoughlin (64); F McDonagh for Ruane (72).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).