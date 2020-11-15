Camogie reaction: Cork starting to hit form for semis, says Paudie Murray

Cork and Tipperary progressed to the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. They will return to the same venue on Saturday week to take on Kilkenny and champions Galway respectively.

A second-half goal from Karen Kennedy, allied to seven points from joint-captain Cáit Devane, helped Tipperary pull away from Waterford, winning by 1-12 to 0-10.

Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney had nothing but praise for his players.

“The girls did everything and more, played brilliantly, worked really hard. The communication was excellent and the subs that came on were excellent.”

The blue and gold were just two points ahead after a wind-assisted first-half. Kennedy’s goal was significant, sending them to a third consecutive semi-final.

“Karen was centre-back and ended up scoring the goal. She was tracking her player and took the score. But they all contributed. There was a savage save from Áine Slattery at the end too.

“The girls have suffered heartache over the years. They want to get to a final, they deserve to get to a final. We met Galway this year and we got out of Ballinasloe in March with a point win. But you have to earn it.”

Waterford boss Fergal O’Brien was frustrated with some of the decisions.

“It wasn’t the losing of the game. We lost the game because Tipperary were better than us. But we thought some blatant fouls against us weren’t given.

“I am extremely proud of this group of girls. They have been fantastic all year. It is so disappointing when you don’t get that performance on the field. We thought we were ready to kick-on at half-time but it didn’t happen.

“This is the third quarter-final we have got to and we haven’t taken the next step.”

Meanwhile, old rivals Cork and Kilkenny will face off in the other semi-final after the Rebels were comfortable winners over Clare, 3-15 to 0-8.

Following a tight opening 30 minutes, they upped the gears courtesy of second-half goals from Katrina Mackey and skipper Amy O’Connor (2).

Cork manager Paudie Murray said their approach was very professional.

“Our use of the ball was better today than the last day. Scoring was better. We will take a lot of positives out of it.

A number of our players are starting to hit form which is key. When we ran at Clare and created the overlap, we caused them trouble.

“I would like more energy if we are to get to the level of a semi-final. We moved the ball well enough in the first half against the wind. A small bit critical of the final pass but other than that you have to be happy.

“The semi-final is a massive, massive task to get ourselves mentally and physically to the next level. The key now is to make sure all our injuries are okay and work from there.

“We will have to look at Pamela (Mackey) tomorrow. Libby (Coppinger) and Katrina (Mackey) came through 40 minutes. Gemma (O’Connor) is seeing a consultant during the week to see can she start some sort of activity. But you are talking about two months with a punctured lung. Gemma being Gemma, she is going to give it a shot but I think we are asking a lot.”

For dual player Hannah Looney, the hectic schedule continues.

“It is tough the two matches on the same weekend but I am delighted the semi-finals of camogie and ladies football are different weekends.”

Clare manager Ger O’Connell couldn’t hide his disappointment. For Clare camogie to move forward, he said structures top to bottom have to be put in place.

“That is so important and it really needs to be done. We need to sit down and see where we are going to go.

“This is my second year. I think we made progress, but after today we haven’t made enough. We want to get higher than quarter-finals. The players are fantastic. They are young and are learning every day. We need that bit more bite and finish.

“Cork are five, six, or seven years ahead of us as regards structures. We have to get up to that, everybody from the county board to us in the managerial level and all the way down to underage. There needs to be a connection. Cork have that connection. We don’t, it is very separate.”