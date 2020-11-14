Tony Kelly: 'Disrespect' fuelled Clare for victory over Wexford

Tony Kelly says a perceived lack of respect drove Clare on to beat Wexford in Saturday’s All-Ireland qualifier.

Scoring 1-15, the Ballyea man was sensational for the Banner in Portlaoise as they qualified for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Following their Munster SHC first round defeat to Limerick, Clare’s one-point victory over Laois in Kilkenny the previous weekend didn’t inspire much confidence but Kelly felt the win was worth something.

“A lot of talk was that Wexford were going to get the show on the road this week and build up their own momentum. We were probably written off fairly or unfairly but we knew ourselves that there was a performance in us.

“At the start of the year, we were moving nicely. The lay-off then didn’t really help. Last week, a lot was written about us only beating Laois by a point but coming in Tuesday we felt it was a small bit disrespectful firstly towards Laois, secondly towards ourselves; a win is a win in Championship no matter who you beat.

“Even that small bit of momentum last week helped again this week, especially with the conditions. We knew if we won the toss we could build up a bit of a lead. It’s hard to come back from that lead no matter what it is. We built up that cushion and a goal is a massive score in those conditions.”

Kelly has now scored 1-45 in three SHC matches but he played down his latest heroics.

“Next week I mightn’t hit a barn door. That’s just the way conditions are in winter hurling. Look it, sometimes the easier job is to put the ball over the bar. The hardest job is to win puckouts, breaks, and putting the shoulder to the wheel.

“I have to mention Shane O’Donnell every single week. He gets criticised for not scoring but my God, himself and Conor Whelan are probably the two best forwards in the country in terms of winning their own ball, work-rate, and setting up scores. The same with Cathal Malone, I couldn’t say enough about the work-rate of their forwards.”

Kelly said the Clare players didn’t need to think twice about exchanging pleasantries with Davy Fitzgerald following the game.

“We’ve massive respect for Davy and Bugs (Wexford selector and their former Clare team-mate Brendan Bugler), I teach with him inside in school for so many years. We’ve massive respect for them.

“We grew up watching him (Fitzgerald) play for Clare and we idolised that team and then as a manager won an All-Ireland under him. It was absolutely fantastic and we may never win one again. We didn’t have to think about it. If we met them on the street it would be the same thing.”