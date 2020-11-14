Offaly suffer shock Christy Ring Cup elimination as Down win on penalties

Down goalkeeper Stephen Keith saved two penalties and scored the winner
Offaly suffer shock Christy Ring Cup elimination as Down win on penalties

Down goalkeeper Stephen Keith. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 20:13
Cian Locke

Down 2-20 Offaly 1-23 (Down win 3-2 on pens)

Offaly will remain in hurling's third tier in 2021 after a shock penalty shoot-out loss to Down in Newry.

Down goalkeeper Stephen Keith saved two penalties and scored the winner to seal a 3-2 shoot-out victory after Offaly had converted their first two for a 2-0 lead.

In a shock for the ages, Down got off to a fast start with an Eoghan Sands goal inside two minutes, although Offaly's Shane Kinsella goaled five minutes later to put Michael Fennelly's side ahead, 1-3 to 1-1.

A trio of points put Down ahead by one at the first half water break, although Offaly edged it from there to half-time, 1-9 to 1-8 ahead.

Offaly top-scorer Eoghan Cahill hit the post with a second-half penalty, although his side defended a narrow lead for much of the half until Barry Trainor's late leveller, 1-16 each as the sides entered extra-time.

Offaly eked out a one-point lead in the first period of 10 minutes, 1-20 to 1-19 up, but a Daithí Sands goal put them on the back foot upon the restart.

Offaly's Liam Langton brought the game to penalties as he levelled the game for the 13th time late on.

Down will face Kildare in the final after they hammered Roscommon, 3-24 to 1-9.

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier Round 2 Liam Sheedy praises character of Tipperary team to dig out win over Cork
Catherine Marley's late goal fires Armagh into semi-finals at Mayo's expense Catherine Marley's late goal fires Armagh into semi-finals at Mayo's expense
Shane Kingston and Brendan Maher 14/11/2020 Tipperary live on as Jake Morris goal deals Cork knockout blow
Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

Redemption for Richie Hogan as Kilkenny stun Galway with late comeback 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices