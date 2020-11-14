Davy Fitzgerald: 'The way I was abused today is not right'

An emotional Davy Fitzgerald has called for the Clare County Board to warn a member of their backroom team about his future behaviour after a number of incidents during Saturday’s All-Ireland qualifier.

While acknowledging Clare’s deserved win and the respect shown by their players in fist-bumping with him afterwards, the Wexford manager was disgusted with a volley of insults that he claims were aimed at him during the game.

A member of the Banner camp sitting in the stand in MW Hire O’Moore Park was warned by stewards about his behaviour in the first half.

“The way I was abused today is not right and it should be dealt with,” said Fitzgerald.

“The abuse and the stuff that was thrown at me personally by one individual there today, who was sent there to do it, is not right and it has no place in hurling.

I would urge and encourage Clare to look at that and not let him do it to anybody else what he did there today. You can’t condone that behaviour.

“The best team won today without a shadow of a doubt. They performed unreal today and I couldn’t say a bad word about them. On the field, there were no bad belts. They worked and tracked and the one thing I will say to Clare supporters is please let them play the game that suits them. That’s what they did.

“I got a lot of stick in Clare because they wanted to go back to long ball but play what suits them. I’m part of a Wexford set-up and we congratulate them and say ‘well done to them’.”

He added of his team’s performance. “The last two or three weeks haven’t been great for us. Lee (Chin) came on with one leg today and probably shouldn’t but when you’re fucking grasping to see if you can get anything you’ll put out a lad on one leg. But that doesn’t take away from anything Clare did today.”

Fitzgerald was touched by the Banner players who came over to him to commiserate.

Classy of Clare players to commiserate with Davy Fitzgerald afterwards. #GAA pic.twitter.com/1Lu4CGgYXs — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) November 14, 2020

“It means a lot. I think anyone who has seen me playing for Clare knows what it meant playing for my own county and the stick myself and my dad (Pat, Clare GAA secretary) have taken at times is so unwarranted, it’s disgraceful, and it’s not right.

“It has to stop, end of story. There is no place for it in the GAA whatsoever. What they (Clare) did out there (the pitch) and the sideline, in fairness, was perfect.

I wouldn’t have much time for Brian Lohan and he wouldn’t have much time for me but he was getting a bit of hassle recently - let him do the job. Give him whatever time he needs to do it and stop cutting him. We’re too fast to get down managers’ throats now.”

Fitzgerald has one year remaining on his current term with Wexford and revealed the players want him to stay on.

“Whatever is best for them that’s what’s going to be done. They have left me in no doubt what they want inside but it’ll be whatever is best for them.”

He continued: “I was very cross with them after the Galway game because they didn’t fight but they fought today. They just weren’t good enough.”

Naturally, Lohan was delighted with the Clare performance.

“That was in our lads. There’s a bit of spirit there. They were unlucky not to have a better result against Laois the last day. I thought we played well and unfortunately conceded goals but Laois aren’t a bad team. That result stood to us very well today.”

Lohan lauded Tony Kelly who hit 1-15.

“Everybody knows he’s an exceptional talent but he just works so hard. Every day we train he’s the first guy there. He’s just super.”