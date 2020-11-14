13 different Donegal scorers in stroll past Armagh

DONEGAL 1-22 ARMAGH 0-13

DONEGAL simply had too much in every department to be troubled by a poor Armagh in the Ulster semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park.

What was most apparent was the superior physical strength of Donegal and how they forced turnovers, Paul Brennan on Stephen Sheridan an example of a free called in his favour that could easily have gone the other way.

They held a high line and forced Armagh to come over the blockade. For a team that have put considerable time and dedication into their physical development, it will be disappointing for Armagh how they were constantly turned over and lost possession in close quarters.

In the second quarter, Donegal turned up the heat, adding 1-6 to their tally. With their bench loudly encouraging referee David Coldrick that Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes was taking too long on his restarts, banging on seats for added emphasis, they made hay. Michael Langan caught two consecutive kickouts that were turned into points for Ryan McHugh and Niall O'Donnell. O'Donnell and McFadden claimed marks and stroked them over.

On 33 minutes, the writing was writ large. A high ball into Murphy was cut out by Forker, but Peader Mogan was alive to the break, carrying the ball in close before unleashing a left-footed drive past Hughes.

At this stage, McGeeney's thoughts may have turned back five years to his first Championship match over Armagh, when Donegal led at half-time 1-9 to 0-2. Here it was worse, 1-12 to 0-3, the additional point another free from Rian O'Neill.

Armagh put Andrew Murnin and Jemar Hall in at half-time, but Murnin lasted only 12 minutes. They had a free and a 45 from Rian O'Neill and got their first score from play on 48 minutes through Jamie Clarke.

Michael Murphy got his first score of the Championship on 56 minutes from a free, a remarkable statistic given the previous dependence on his scoring returns.

13 Donegal players got their names on the scoresheet by the end. They will now meet the winners of the Cavan-Down semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Scorers for Donegal: P Mogan 1-2, M Langan 0-3, R McHugh, J Brennan, C McGonigle (1m), C Thompson (1f), N O'Donnell (1m), M Murphy (2fs) 0-2 each, EB Gallagher, H McFadden (m), P McBrearty, O Gallen, A McClean 0-1 each

Scorers for Armagh: R O'Neill 0-7 (6fs, 1 45), J Clarke, C Turbitt (1m) 0-2 each, O O'Neil, N Grimley (m) 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: S Patton; S McMenamin, N McGee, EB Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan, P Mogan; H McFadden, C McGonigle; C Thompson, N O'Donnell, M Langan; E McHugh, M Murphy, J Brennan

Subs: J McKelvey for McMenamin (3m), A McClean for P Brennan (44m), P McBrearty for J Brennan (50m), J McGee for McFadden (52m), O Gallen for E McHugh (59m)

ARMAGH: B Hughes; P Burns, R Kennedy, J Morgan; C O'Neill, A Forker, M Shields; O O'Neill, S Sheridan; R Grugan, G McCabe, S Campbell; J Clarke, R O'Neill, J Óg Burns

Subs: N Grimley for Sheridan (30m), J Hall for C O'Neill, A Murnin for JÓg Burns (HT), E Rafferty for Murnin (47m), C Turbitt for Grugan (52m)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)