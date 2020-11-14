Amy O’Connor hits two goals as Cork advance to All-Ireland semi-finals

Cork 3-15 Clare 0-8

Favourites Cork got the better of Clare to record a comfortable victory in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

Katrina Mackey’s goal straight from the restart set them on their way as they secured their spot in the last four in a fortnight back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh - the draw for which will be made after the second quarter-final involving Tipperary and Waterford.

Reigning champions Galway and Kilkenny await in the last four.

Clare went toe-to-toe with the Rebels in a cagey first half, but a more experienced Cork made sure of the result after the break.

Up against the strong wind, Cork were first on the scoreboard when Linda Collins found the target inside the opening minute. Clare used the elements when Chloe Morey rifled over a free and this was followed by an Aine O’Loughlin point for the Banner County to lead.

Cork hit back through two Mackey points but when Eimear Kelly pointed, it left the contest delicately poised at the first water break, 0-3 apiece.

Clare kept their noses in front through another Kelly point before Orla Cronin and Morey exchanged frees. However, approaching half-time, with the Cork defence well on top, they began to find their groove and unanswered points from Cronin, Saoirse McCarthy, and Mackey put them two up.

A long-range free from Morey left the interval score 0-7 to 0-6 in favour of the home side.

Cork resumed in a positive mood, captain Amy O’Connor setting up Mackey for a well-struck goal as the rain came down.

O’Connor herself found the net twice in the closing stages to wrap up the win, a battling Clare forced to give way to their more seasoned opponents, having only managed two scores in the second-half.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor (2-1), K Mackey (1-3), O Cronin (0-6, 0-4 frees), H Looney, C Sigerson (free), L Collins, C Healy and S McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: C Morey (0-4 frees), E Kelly and A O’Loughlin (0-2 each).

CORK: A Lee; L Coppinger, L Treacy, M Cahalane; H Looney, P Mackey, L Hayes; N O’Callaghan, A Thompson; K Mackey, O Cronin, C Sigerson; L Collins, S McCarthy, A O’Connor (Capt).

Subs: C Healy for S McCarthy (43), L Homan for N O’Callaghan (44), I O’Regan for K Mackey (53), E Murphy for L Coppinger (54), F Keating for H Looney (60).

CLARE: A Corbett; C Grogan, C Hehir, C Doyle; R McMahon, N O’Dea, A Ryan; S Vaughan, O Duggan; L McMahon (Capt), E Kelly, M McGrath; C Morey, A O’Loughlin, M Scanlon.

Subs: R Conway for M Scanlon (36), S Conlon for S Vaughan (43), G Hickey for L McMahon (49), A Power for M McGrath (56), M Caulfield for O Duggan (57).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).