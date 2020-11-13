Patrick Maher handed first Tipperary start in 17 months against Cork

Patrick 'Bonner' Maher will make his first start for the Tipperary hurlers in 17 months in tomorrow’s sink-or-swim All-Ireland championship Round 2 qualifier against Cork.

Maher - who has not played for the county since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the Munster round-robin win over Limerick in June of last year - is one of three changes to the Tipp starting team from the recent defeat to John Kiely’s side.

Midfielder Michael Breen and half-forward Dan McCormack also come into the Tipperary team, with Seán O’Brien, Barry Heffernan, and Mark Kehoe the players losing out.

Tipperary (All-Ireland SHC Round 2 qualifier v Cork): B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, A Flynn; N O’Meara, B Maher, Padraic Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; D McCormack, J McGrath, Patrick Maher; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris.