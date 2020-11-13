Eoin Larkin: Kilkenny must play out of their skins to beat Galway

Eoin Larkin believes Kilkenny will have to play “out of their skins” to beat Galway in tomorrow evening’s Leinster final.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner, who takes charge of Carlow club Ballinkillen next year, knows they can’t let down their guard as they did in the second half of the semi-final against Dublin and that collapse worries him.

“You have to be sceptical about their chances with that second half performance but Brian (Cody) has a way about him of getting players to move on quickly from something like that and getting their minds right.

“They’re going to have to put it out of their thoughts completely.

They’re going to have to hurl out of their skins for the full 70 minutes but they’re well capable of doing that.

No team has beaten Kilkenny in championship fare more than Galway in the Cody era.

“I don’t know why that is but they have been known to trouble us,” acknowledged Larkin. “It should be 15-on-15 end-to-end stuff and I would be hoping some of the less experienced players will stand up because Galway will target the mainstays like Colin Fennelly, TJ Reid and Walter Walsh.

"They’re going to look to marshal them. It’s up to one or two of the younger lads to take the mantle because they’re going to be needed.”

Both teams have speed and primary ball winners in their forward lines but it’s aerial ability that still matters most for Larkin.

“Ball-winning is still the most important factor for me. That went away from Kilkenny in the second half of the Dublin game. They have to win the battles in the half-forwards and midfield.

"I’m not saying they will win if they win those areas but it will go a long way to ensuring they’re in the game at the very end.”