No fixture clash if both Cork's camogie and ladies football teams reach semi-finals

A draw against Cavan will suffice for the county’s ladies footballers to see them advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.
Hannah Looney of Cork is one of a number of dual players on both Paudie Murray and Ephie Fitzgerald's squads. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile 

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 17:57
Eoghan Cormican

If both the Cork camogie and ladies football teams record victories this weekend, there will be no fixtures clash for the county’s dual players on Saturday, November 28 as the LGFA has confirmed there is a contingency plan in place to move the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final to Sunday, December 6.

The Cork camogie team are in All-Ireland quarter-final action against Clare tomorrow afternoon (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm), with the ladies footballers taking on Cavan in their final Group 1 outing a day later (Birr, 1pm).

A draw will suffice for the county’s ladies footballers to see them advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.

The LGFA today confirmed that if both Cork teams secure last four spots, then the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final involving Cork will be moved from Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, December 6 to avoid a clash with the All-Ireland camogie semi-final.

“In the event that both the Cork Ladies Senior Football team and the Cork Senior Camogie team qualify for their respective All-Ireland semi-finals this weekend, the LGFA can confirm that the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals will be played on Saturday November 28 and Sunday, December 6. Dublin will play Armagh or Mayo on November 28, with the second semi-final scheduled for December 6."

