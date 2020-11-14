Sean Michael O’Regan: ‘It’s humbling to hear ‘yes’ when you ask people to get involved to improve Waterford GAA’

Question. Is a global pandemic a good time or a bad time to plan for the future?

In Waterford GAA they’re thinking the former. Their hurlers play Limerick in tomorrow’s Munster hurling final, but county board chairman Sean Michael O’Regan and the other officers have been as busy all summer.

Just don’t mention the Zoom calls.

“We said we’d have a full strategic review of what’s going on in Waterford in terms of the GAA,” he says.

“The committee set up to organise that has great people on it, and on the subcommittees which are working with it.

“It’s looking at underage development, club development, facilities development, funding and commercial issues — everything is being studied.

“Being honest, the goalposts have changed, obviously, with the pandemic. The timelines for the strategic plan have been pushed further out, but there’s only so much you can do remotely — ideally discussing strategic plans isn’t something that you’d want to be doing via Zoom calls.

“It’s funny — obviously you’d miss getting to the games for the games themselves, but you’d be surprised what you can get done in terms of administration even strolling in through the gates of a club.

“Nowadays, what takes two or three Zoom calls — and the organisation of those Zoom calls before that — could be done in five minutes if you bump into the right person at a match. So obviously that slows the whole process down at a different level.”

How the planned redevelopment of Walsh Park fits into that is something people will obviously be interested in.

“The revenue streams there will have to be looked at again, I think, given the circumstances.

“But the will and desire to carry out that work remains as strong as ever — at a national level, provincial level and county board level. It will get done but the timeline has obviously changed.

“From a Waterford point of view, those people are working hard on behalf of the county. I’d have hoped to get certain things done in the first year or so as chairman, but we’re not the only organisation in the country to be overtaken by the pandemic. The signs are good, at least. Like everyone else we’ve had to defer certain things but we feel we’re going in the right direction.”

O’Regan was gratified by the response when he asked people to get involved in the review.

“It’s a cliche we’ve all heard over the years, about the volunteers driving the GAA, but it’s a cliche because it’s true, from underage to schools to clubs, at all levels.

“But it’s certainly uplifting — and humbling — to pick up the phone to people who are very busy, who are living through unprecedented times like everybody else, and to hear ‘yes’ when you ask them to get involved to improve the GAA in Waterford.

“Nobody has said no. Anyone I’ve rung has been happy to put their shoulder to the wheel. People have different backgrounds, different areas of expertise, and it’s gratifying when you ring them that they’re happy to come on board and willing to help out.”

Tomorrow’s game is an “obvious highlight” in a challenging year, says O’Regan.

“A provincial final is great to get to any year, and there’s great credit due to Liam (Cahill) in his first year.

We appointed him, we met him, we were impressed, but when he was appointed, back last autumn, who could have foreseen that his first Championship game would be played on Halloween?

“We’re delighted with the way things are progressing on the hurling front, with Liam and his backroom team, and the players are obviously giving it everything as well.

“Everybody — players, management and board — are very much aligned at the moment and it’s all going well.

“Any time you drop into training it’s very positive, the atmosphere is great and you can see there’s a serious attitude — they want to progress, there’s a vision there to help them progress every time they go to the field.

“That’s obviously something shared by every team, but we’re delighted to be in a Munster final again.”

It’s not traditional, he adds, but that hardly matters:

“From our point of view it’s a great boost and we’re all looking forward to it — granted you don’t have the same traditional feel to it, the experience is totally different to the finals we all went to and enjoyed for years, but when all is said and done it’s still the Munster senior hurling final, 2020, even if it’s the most unprecedented year we could have imagined.

“Everyone’s prepared very well, particularly when you consider how the year has gone in terms of stops and starts — lads training on their own, then in pods, then having to take on board the various protocols and guidelines.

“All that considered I think they’ve done very well — all inter-county teams — to get to where they’re at now.

“It’s scheduled to be a rainy weekend, bad weather, so it’s brilliant that people can sit down and watch the games at least.

“We’d all obviously prefer to be in the ground and to enjoy the atmosphere but this is the next best thing at least.”

He and the rest of the board are on the lookout for a football manager, however, after Benji Whelan stepped down as Waterford football boss earlier this week.

“I want to thank him sincerely for the fantastic work he did with our footballers. He was able to bring great experience in from the likes of The Nire and Kilmacthomas and he brought in a huge work ethic and determination.

“Results mightn’t have gone our way on the football field but again, all the postponements and uncertainty arising out of the pandemic didn’t help the cause either.”

They’ve taken advantage of whatever opportunities have arisen, though.

“I can’t even remember the levels and restrictions we were in when the news came through that there was a window of 10 or 11 weeks that we could run off our championships in.

“Credit to our officers at all levels — the CCC met and we set out our stall. We had to change the structure of the championship we’d agreed earlier on in the year and got our championships done — we were extremely lucky, we were only a week away from getting the last two played off when the lockdown came in.

“We had an issue with Dungarvan, as everyone knows (Dungarvan were stripped of their intermediate football title for fielding a player awaiting the results of a covid test). but we dealt with that and moved on.

“Getting so many games run off, getting so close to the finishing line was a great achievement, and I’d have to thank the referees, the stewards, all of the people who ensure those games get played.”