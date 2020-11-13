GAA weekend previews: Provincial finals top the bill

SATURDAY

Leinster SHC final

Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park 6.15pm (F Horgan, Tipperary) Live RTÉ.

You would imagine Brian Cody ripped into his players for their complacency in the second half of their win over Dublin. No Kilkenny team under his tutelage has taken their foot off the pedal like that but there’s only so much giving out he could do. By last weekend, it would have been all about Galway and there is a lot to digest particularly the danger posed by the inside forwards. Galway’s directness will be appreciated by Cody but he will be looking for the same from his ball-winning men of TJ Reid, John Donnelly and Walter Walsh. There is speed in Colin Fennelly and Billy Ryan but Galway have pace in both lines and there remains some uncertainty about the Kilkenny midfield and full-back line.

Verdict: Galway.

Munster SHC final

Limerick v Waterford, Semple Stadium 4pm (C Lyons, Cork) Live RTÉ.

A Munster final without much fanfare and not just because neither camp chose to organise a press conference ahead of the game.

No, it probably has more to do with the game taking place on a weekend where the do-or-die qualifiers are tasty encounters and the losers here having a safety net below them as much as trying to get up for an All-Ireland quarter-final next weekend is a considerable ask.

However, the stock of the Munster final has dropped somewhat in recent years because of winners following it up with All-Ireland semi-final defeats. Also, the last two All-Ireland winners finished third and second in the province respectively. There is more of an incentive for provincial champions this year but the proof will be in the eating.

Waterford’s honesty will get them only so far here but it will be something Limerick must respect. After losing to Kilkenny last year, Seamus Flanagan must still be feeling pangs of guilt for claiming early in 2019 that no team will outwork Limerick but the Déise will be frenzied with their hurling. They will look to assault Limerick with their activity but the defending champions can replicate and play smarter.

Liam Cahill has a conundrum. Go with the two-man inside forward line and he could be playing into Limerick’s hands as it might free up Barry Nash to move further up the field where he is more comfortable. And yet if Waterford don’t commit more players between the two 45s they risk being overpowered in that area.

In-form Gearóid Hegarty will be the focus of much attention although Kevin Moran will relish that challenge particularly in the air. John Kiely will look to occupy Tadhg de Búrca when he doesn't have the ball in his hand and Tom Morrissey could be the man to do that with Kyle Hayes moving to wing forward.

Making such switches would show an understanding of Waterford who can seize on complacency but Limerick wouldn't seem to be built that way.

Verdict: Limerick.

All-Ireland SHC Round 2

Clare v Laois, MW Hire O’Moore Park 2pm (L Gordan, Galway) Live GAAGO.

More than the players might need helmets for this one such is the extent of the falling out between the managers. The league game between the pair passed off without much incident and a handshake but given the stakes that is unlikely to be the case here if the game is a competitive one. Given their history this past six years or so, it should be and the loss of David McInerney will be felt. Davy Fitzgerald is sure to show Tony Kelly more respect than other teams and if he is held up Clare are going to run into major difficulties. Wexford can’t be as bad as they were against Galway but they rarely make things easy for themselves.

Verdict: Wexford.

Cork v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds 4pm (J Owens, Wexford) Live Sky Sports Mix.

You often believe that when two of the big three play each other there is an unwritten agreement not to deploy a sweeper. That might not be the case now as Mark Coleman looks perfect for the position. His distribution is beautiful but then his awareness is so sharp for a player who is still only 22. Tipperary have enough old dogs to forget about that spluttering display against Limerick and while Cork have moved on from the Waterford game this is their third game in 14 days and if this turns shootout Liam Sheedy’s men will lap it up. Losing two physical defenders in Seamus Kennedy and Barry Heffernan narrows the difference but the All-Ireland champions to squeeze through.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 3

Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park 1.30pm (P Murphy, Carlow).

It’s interesting Patrick Murphy has been appointed to this one when his county Carlow are in the shake-up for a final spot. Kerry have been so solid since losing their league final to Antrim but then Darren Gleeson’s men have yet to lose any of their three matches since the restart. Shane Conway and Shane Nolan have the potential to hurt Antrim but there is slightly more balance in the Saffron attack.

Verdict: Antrim.

Christy Ring Cup semi-finals

Down v Offaly, Páirc Esler 1pm (S Stack, Dublin)

In beating Derry, Offaly put all their Covid woes behind them. Down are a stronger prospect but it should be another win for Michael Fennelly’s outfit.

Verdict: Offaly.

Kildare v Roscommon, St Conleth’s Park 1.30pm (T Gleeson, Dublin).

Roscommon will be more battle-hardened but Kildare should have enough to pull through.

Verdict: Kildare.

Nickey Rackard Cup semi-finals

Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park Letterkenny 1.30pm (C McDonald, Antrim).

These two have played each other so often and nobody has been dominant. Donegal’s form is more impressive.

Verdict: Donegal.

Mayo v Leitrim, Elverys MacHale Park, 1.30pm (R Fitzsimons, Offaly).

A good win for Leitrim last day out but Mayo have too much power.

Verdict: Mayo.

Ulster SFC semi-final.

Donegal v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni Park 1.15pm (D Coldrick, Meath).

Armagh seemed to take a lot of encouragement from beating a Derry team that screened plenty of players in front of them. They also seemed to take offence at suggestions they couldn’t win a game against such a defensive side. Donegal can play any way they want but won’t want to miss this a shootout as good as their attack is. Armagh’s best chance is if the game opens up. A victory is within their capabilities but Donegal will be all the better for beating Tyrone and Paddy McBrearty’s availability could be huge.

Verdict: Donegal.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship.

Group 3, Round 3.

Donegal v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park 1pm (D Carolan) Live LGFA Facebook.

Donegal gave Dublin such a scare and they can follow it up with a victory against a Waterford team who also performed well against Mick Bohan’s side.

Verdict: Donegal.

Group 4, Round 3.

Armagh v Mayo, Parnell Park 3.15pm (J Murphy) Live TG4.

An emphatic win for Mayo against Tyrone sets themselves up nicely for this game where the winners will proceed to the semi-finals. Sarah Rowe is in fine form.

Verdict: Mayo.

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Senior Championship quarter-finals.

Cork v Clare, Páírc Uí Chaoimh 1pm (L Dempsey, Kilkenny).

Ger O’Connell’s side earned a 1-18 to 1-7 victory over Dublin to clinch their place in the knockout stages. Cork weren’t at their best in finishing second to Galway in their group but showed enough against the Tribe to indicate they will win this encounter.

Verdict: Cork.

Tipperary v Waterford, 2.45pm (J Dermody, Westmeath).

Waterford’s defeat in their opening fixture to Kilkenny was quickly forgotten as they then claimed impressive victories over Limerick and Westmeath. Niamh Rockett and Beth Carton are in fine form but Tipperary topped their group and can add a third championship victory here.

Verdict: Tipperary.

SUNDAY

Connacht SFC final

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium 1.30pm (S Hurson, Tyrone) Live RTÉ.

The importance of a good start for Mayo has been displayed in their recent wins over Galway and Roscommon. Too often in recent years have Mayo suffered from slow starts against both teams and if they struggle to get out of the blocks again Galway will fancy themselves. Mayo should be sharp in the early stages given this is their fifth game in as many weeks and the last two games didn’t tax them too much but the longer this is a contest the more it should suit Galway. They have hit Mayo for late goals to win on a couple of occasions but how much they must rue the injury to Damien Comer who adds that presence in attack. Mayo do have seasoned cavalry on call but their first choice can pave the way to a nervy win.

Verdict: Mayo.

Leinster SFC semi-finals.

Meath v Kildare, Croke Park 1pm (C Lane, Cork) Live RTÉ News Channel.



Meath’s displays since the return of the inter-county scene last month have been a vast improvement on what went on before the lockdown. Kildare are three for three in their games over the last four weeks. What’s more, there has been something riding on each of those fixtures unlike Meath who were relegated. Still, there is a dash and an excitement about the Meath attack that Kildare, even with Daniel Flynn in tow, don’t seem to have. Jack O’Connor will have done his homework on Meath but it’s Andy McEntee who knows more about his own team.

Verdict: Meath.

Dublin v Laois, Croke Park 3.30pm (C Branagan, Down) Live RTÉ News Channel.

Mike Quirke isn’t the type of manager who is going to want his players to do a containment job on Dublin. Not that he expects to beat the provincial and All-Ireland champions at their own game but he will want them playing football. Be as slow as they were against Longford and this semi-final will be done and dusted by half-time. Their schedule has been the same as Dublin’s so there shouldn’t be too much tiredness although the depth of the respective panels should show itself before full-time.

Verdict: Dublin.

Ulster SFC semi-final.

Down v Cavan, Athletic Grounds 1.30pm (M McNally, Monaghan) Live BBC.

Cavan have to be leggy at this stage given they have played over 180 minutes of Championship football these last two weekends. Don’t expect Down to totally exploit that fact - they are not set up to crucify teams. Paddy Tally will go with what he knows and Down should instead reel Cavan in over the course of the 70 minutes to make a second provincial final in four seasons.

Verdict: Down.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship.

Group 1, Round 3.

Cavan v Cork, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 1pm (S Mulvihill).

Cork have done themselves the world of good beating Kerry the last day. That Cavan were beaten so badly by Kerry would indicate they won’t have to do all that much but a win will be expected.

Verdict: Cork

Group 2, Round 3.

Galway v Monaghan, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 1pm (M Kenny) Live LGFA Facebook.

Both teams got passed Tipperary by a whisker although Galway have had longer to count their lucky stars. Last weekend’s efforts may have taken too much out of Monaghan.

Verdict: Galway.