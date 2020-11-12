Tough love and hard work key to the Liam Cahill coaching mantra

Liam Cahill learned so time ago that management is not a popularity contest.

Thirteen months ago, and less thant two weeks into the Waterford job, he dropped Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan. The heat he received was hotter than expected, indeed it may have revised the rest of his cut list, but he wasn’t for budging.

In early 2016, after seeing Galway better his Tipperary minors the previous September, he gave his new panel an ultimatum - hurling or football. Eight players had featured on both 2015 minor panels that reached the All-Ireland finals but they came up short in each.

“We got the name of being anti-football but we were anything but,” says Cahill’s selector John Sheedy. “In the modern game with the backdoors in both codes, you just can’t play both at that level. At U14 and U16, you can play around with the two a bit but we felt that you need to make your mind up at minor level. Liam made that decision and he got plenty of flak but it turned out to be the right decision.”

With three All-Ireland under-age titles to his name, Waterford did some excellent business in securing Cahill but he has had his disappointments also. A selector with Declan Ryan in 2011 and ‘12, he was part of Tipperary’s back-to-back Munster SHC winning management teams but the fall-out from the infamous All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny was scarring.

His first year as minor manager two years later was a chastening one too as Tipperary followed up a two-point loss to Limerick with a 14-point reverse against Clare. “Boy did we get a baptism of fire the first year,” recalls Sheedy.

“Limerick beat us the first day and we hurled well enough but we went down to Ennis the second day and had three men sent off and it was a complete and utter disaster.

In fairness to Liam Cahill, he’s a forward-thinking man and he got Mikey Bevans on board for 2015 and they have turned out to be a fabulous team.

The addition of Toomevara man Bevans as coach turned out to be the best decision Cahill has made in his management career. Tipperary minors from that time still rave about the quality of the sessions as Waterford seniors do now.

Derek McGrath mightn’t have been thinking of Cahill when he said Waterford were possibly in need of tough love after his holistic era but the Ballingarry man and Bevans have certainly delivered it.

The room for excuses is zilch. Their bullshit detectors are turned to 11.

“They have a great bond,” says Sheedy. “The message they give is consistent - hard work. Nothing else.”

Even at minor level, Cahill was determined to treat players like men. After beating Clare in 2016, he rounded on “mammies and daddies” of panelists who were unhappy their sons weren’t getting game-time.

“I suppose it’s a parent’s nature to feel that their own geese are swans, but the bottom line is that we are in a competitive environment here in Tipp and not all geese are swans.”

In fairness, of all the teams Cahill has managed only last year’s U20 Tipperary team could be considered the latter.

Both the All-Ireland winning sides of 2016 (minor) and ‘18 (U21) lost along the way, the latter achievement featuring that remarkable turnaround from the 13-point drubbing Cork handed them in the Munster final to exacting revenge in the All-Ireland decider seven and a half weeks later.

Perhaps that’s why a Waterford group searching for a first SHC win in three years appealed to him, although he was frank about his native county not being an option as soon as Sheedy’s brother Liam put his name in the hat.

“Once Liam Sheedy was in the background, I didn’t engage any further after that,” he said in August last year. “Liam was the right man at the right time, really.”

John Sheedy appreciated that honesty from Cahill but wasn’t surprised.

“In fairness to him, he’s cutting his teeth in inter-county hurling with Waterford now and it’s great for himself and Mikey. They’re getting that experience and it will stand to them in the future because definitely he has a huge future at inter-county level. He has that X-factor and he can get teams to perform at the highest standards.

Players respond to him. If they see that things are being done right, they will play for you and they did that for him against Cork.

Cahill teams’ power of recovery bodes well should Limerick win on Sunday and Waterford face an All-Ireland quarter-final the following weekend although Sheedy anticipates a fight in Thurles.

“From the minor days, they have played that system, making the middle third a battleground. All teams that Liam and Mikey are involved in, they look for that honesty and work-rate. They’re getting a good tune out of Waterford. I’m delighted for him because when he went down to Waterford he was carrying that bit of pressure with him.

“Limerick love that middle third as well and they’re very physical there but Liam will be telling Waterford not to give an inch there. He’ll play two inside and let the rest of them work up and down the field.

“This Waterford team, I’m telling you now, will be hard work for Limerick.

They will be hard work for everyone because Mikey Bevans and Liam Cahill are a great team and great hurling men.