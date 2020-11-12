Three board members to contest vote to become next Cork GAA vice-chair

The position of Cork County Board vice-chair is being contested by three members of the executive.

The position of vice-chair is currently held by Marc Sheehan who will take over from Tracey Kennedy as Cork GAA chairperson at the beginning of next month following the conclusion of Kennedy’s three-year term in the role.

The vice-chair position is being contested by children’s officer Des Cullinane (Glen Rovers/St Nick’s), development officer Pat Horgan (Midleton) and coaching officer Ronan Dwane (Aghada).

Bill O’Flynn (Glanworth) and Jerry Walsh (Ballydesmond) have been nominated for the position of coaching officer.

The results of both contests will be announced prior to next month's convention which is taking place online on Monday, December 7.

Votes are to be sent via ordinary post. No votes are to be hand-delivered.