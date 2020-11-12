Dalo's Hurling Show: 'Like a deaf dog, hard to call' - Looking ahead to a big weekend

Can Waterford avoid the Limerick crashzone?
Do Kilkenny need "40% improvement" to tackle Galway?
Will there be a camera on Davy v Lohan?
And is there a second swallow in Cork's winter summer?
Can Waterford avoid the Limerick crashzone?
Do Kilkenny need "40% improvement" to tackle Galway?
Will there be a camera on Davy v Lohan?
And is there a second swallow in Cork's winter summer?
Subscribe to get the latest Dalo podcast every week
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Thursday, November 12, 2020 - 10:00 AM
Thursday, November 12, 2020 - 8:00 AM
Thursday, November 12, 2020 - 10:00 AM