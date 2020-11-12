O'Riordan available to Tipperary footballers for Munster final

Sydney Swans’ Colin O’Riordan is available for Tipperary’s Munster SFC final against Cork on Sunday week, the Irish Examiner understands.

After linking up with Tipperary last month, the 25-year-old has continued to train with David Power’s panel as a means of maintaining his fitness before he goes back to Australia for pre-season.

As Cork wait to receive permission from Collingwood to again field Mark Keane in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2014 All-Star nominee O’Riordan is believed to have received the green light from his employers for the Bloody Sunday weekend game.

Speaking after Saturday’s extra-time semi-final victory over Limerick, Power said they had previously approached the Swans about allowing O’Riordan to play but they were turned down. “We have explored it, but Sydney Swans would not allow Colin play. We have to respect that. The difference between Colin and Mark [Keane] is Colin has been in Australia for a number of years.

“I would say Mark Keane is still on a rookie contract while Colin is on a full-on professional contract. I'd say that's the difference. But if Colin rings me in the morning and says, I've got [dispensation], it is something we would definitely think of.”

O’Riordan, who signed a new two-year contract with the Swans in July of last year, had been hampered by a hip injury this AFL season but has returned to full fitness. The JK Brackens man’s football acumen is without question having captained the Tipperary U21s to the All-Ireland final in 2015 when he was named U21 player of the year.

Last month, while ruling out playing for his county this year he said he would “give my left leg to play for Tipp”. A defender in both games, O’Riordan could now be an option in the half-back line.

Along with captain Conor Sweeney, Power will give a press conference this evening where he is expected to give an update on the fitness of Jack Kennedy and Steven O’Brien.