Speculation grows that Mickey Harte has request to extend term as Tyrone boss rejected

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager is the longest-serving manager in senior inter-county football
Speculation grows that Mickey Harte has request to extend term as Tyrone boss rejected

It would be the second time in four years that the 68-year-old has had an application for an extension rejected.

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 21:03
John Fogarty

There is growing speculation in Tyrone this evening that Mickey Harte has had a request to remain on as manager turned down by the county board executive.

Harte’s most recent three-year term concluded last Sunday week when his team lost to Donegal in an Ulster quarter-final. That came a week after Tyrone secured their Division 1 status.

It would be the second time in four years that the 68-year-old has had an application for an extension rejected.

In September 2016, in the middle of a two-year term and after winning a first Ulster title in six years the executive said no to his proposal for an additional year. However, he received an augmented agreement 12 months later.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager is the longest-serving manager in senior inter-county football having taken charge of the senior team in November 2002.

Since then he has guided Tyrone to All-Irelands in 2003, '05, and '08, six Ulster titles and two Division 1 titles. Tyrone have also finished runners-up once in the All-Ireland (2018), Division 1 ('13) and Ulster ('05).

Several former and current players such as Joe McMahon and Frank Burns have argued Harte should decide his own future.

Last month, Harte’s fellow Errigal Ciaran clubman Enda McGinley pleaded for his future to be handled with respect. 

"Have a conversation with Mickey and say, 'We feel you're the best man but if that doesn't work we want to have a second plan in place. Then maybe in one year's time, we're switching over.’ It's done on an amicable basis, it's done well.

“What we don't want is Mickey leaving in controversial circumstances. I don't think you'll get the best managers putting up their hands in that case and it would be damaging for the county and it's not the way you'd want Mickey Harte to be leaving either.”

More in this section

Former Cork star Ger Fitzgerald: 'Rebels wouldn't have minded going to Thurles' Former Cork star Ger Fitzgerald: 'Rebels wouldn't have minded going to Thurles'
Cork await permission to play semi-final hero Mark Keane against Tipp Cork await permission to play semi-final hero Mark Keane against Tipp
Peter Keane 17/10/2020 Peter Keane suffers dislocated shoulder after fall while climbing Carrauntoohil
Keith Rossiter 15/6/2019

Wexford coach Keith Rossiter: Davy Fitz doesn't talk to us about feud with Lohan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices