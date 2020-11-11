Former Cork star Ger Fitzgerald: 'Rebels wouldn't have minded going to Thurles'

Former Cork star Ger Fitzgerald reckons both Cork and Tipperary would happily have given up home advantage rather than travel to face off in LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

Along with manager Kieran Kingston, Fitzgerald was a member of the Cork side that lost to Tipperary the last time they met in Championship in Limerick in 1988.

The Midleton man knows the stipulation is that the round two qualifier be staged at a neutral venue but he doesn't imagine Cork would have kicked up about going to Thurles for a third consecutive weekend.

“It’s a stadium which Cork are more familiar with than Limerick. Tipp would probably have preferred Páirc Uí Chaoimh too. I don’t think it really matters a whole lot now but they likely would have preferred one of their own venues.

“At the same time, the stakes are so high that nobody wants to blink. I know it’s the rule anyway that they have to be played at neutral venues but nobody wants to blink. And neither team is going into it in top form. Okay, Cork beat the Dubs but the Dubs weren’t near as good as the last 15 minutes so that could be a false dawn as well. Tipp have to raise themselves.”

Played on a Gaelic Grounds pitch with yellow goalposts as opposed to a yellow sliotar this time around, that Munster final 32 years ago was the last time Cork and Tipperary clashed in a senior provincial championship game outside their principal venues as they entered into a home-away agreement.

Looking back, Fitzgerald wishes they had played it in Semple Stadium. “We have always preferred to go to Thurles. This current team have won in Limerick and beaten Limerick there and Limerick wouldn’t be a problem but Thurles as a hurling venue is the preference. It might be the home of Tipperary but in general we perform better in Thurles.

Chaotic

“In ‘88, we travelled by car and it was a bit chaotic negotiating a way through the traffic. It would have been the traditional way we travelled but it came to an end around that time because of that and being without a Garda escort."

After their titanic final matches a year earlier, Babs Keating’s Tipperary defended their crown with a lot more ease, winning on a scoreline of 2-19 to 1-13. Nicky English scored nine points and Cormac 'The Viking' Bonner came off the bench to score a second-half goal to put Tipperary five points up.

“They were huge matches in ‘87 and it fed into ‘88 but we weren’t as organised as them, to be fair to them,” admits Fitzgerald. “Babs came in and he put a bit of shape into Tipperary. We had a change of management between ‘87 and ‘88. We were in transition from the '84, '85, '86 team and a lot of lads had moved on.

“We didn’t play well. We had an opportunity earlier in the game to get a goal — Paul O’Connor, God rest him, brought out a good save from Ken Hogan. Had that gone in, I think that would have settled us a bit and rattled Tipp.

“Nicky played very well but they were better than us in general. We were off the pace and The Viking announced himself really that day. We couldn’t complain. To be fair to them, they slipped up against Galway then because they probably thought we were better than we really were.

We just weren’t good that day. But it did feed into the next time we met them in '90. We learned a lesson that day, we got the opportunity two years later and took it.