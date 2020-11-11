Peter Keane suffers dislocated shoulder after fall while climbing Carrauntoohil

Kerry manager Peter Keane is recovering from a dislocated shoulder after suffering a fall while climbing Carrauntoohil yesterday.

It is believed it took several hours for Keane to be helped off the mountain before he was brought to hospital in Tralee.

The 49-year-old, who incurred the injury while descending Ireland’s tallest peak, was discharged last night.

Coming after Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final extra-time defeat to Cork which knocked Kerry out of the All-Ireland SFC, it’s been a miserable few days for the St Mary’s man.

Keane had won his four previous championship games against Cork, three at minor level and last year’s Munster final.

Speaking after the game decided by Mark Keane’s goal with the last kick of the game, he described the dramatic loss as “a sickener” but added: “It happens and it happened us, so we just have to suck it up, get on with it and congratulate Cork and wish them well for the rest of the year."

Keane, who has guided Kerry to three consecutive All-Ireland minor titles and claimed provincial and Division 1 honours with the seniors, has one more year of his three-year term remaining.