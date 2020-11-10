Galway captain Shane Walsh: Lockdown showed the value of sport

Galway captain Shane Walsh admits it is strange to be heading into their first championship match, with All-Ireland contenders such as Tyrone and Kerry already gone from the title race.

And while many county stars are avoiding the hype in the build-up to big games because of Covid-19 restrictions, there has been no escape for Walsh, who works front of house for Bank of Ireland in Tuam where they has been no shortage of Galway and Mayo fans coming through the door keen to chat about the championship.

“People are keen to talk about the games, especially as they can’t go to them. The Galway and Mayo rivalry has always been strong and it is no different this time around, even if the build-up is so strange. I enjoy it, it’s a great way to meet and get to know customers... Sunday is our first game and already the likes of Tyrone and Kerry are gone, but we can’t lose sight of what we need to do on Sunday against Mayo,” said the 27-year old.

Walsh said that lockdown presented a lot of challenges but he feels the players and management handled it well.

“It was a mental challenge in a way. We all set ourselves up through our WhatsApp group and we all kept in touch.

“Everyone was driving each other on which helped when you were trying to do your bit in the back lawn as it makes it so much easier when you see other players doing the same thing.

“That’s what fuels the group, that’s what fuels the belief in what we’re trying to do.

“But lockdown showed the value of sport. I see it in the bank the whole time. It’s the topic on everyone’s lips. That’s what it was nearly always during the summer. ‘Will the football go ahead?’, ‘Do you think there will be people at it?’

“There are so many people out there who are looking forward to these games. Even the Cork-Kerry game on Sunday, the excitement it brought. People are talking about it still, it’s on everyone’s lips. It means so much.”