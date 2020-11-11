Seamus Callanan: Tipperary against Cork is our All-Ireland final

It wasn’t long after their Munster SHC semi-final defeat to Limerick that Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan was rewatching the video nasty of the game.

For his sins? No. For the future. If that Munster semi-final is to be a school day, these things have to be done. “A bad performance is hard viewing,” he acknowledged, “but you have to learn and have to analyse where things might have gone wrong or what you might have done in different situations of the game to stop the flow.

“It’s very hard in real time to analyse what’s going on around the pitch. You have to take a look back at it, evaluate what happened, and then try and put that right.”

One thing that didn’t require much scrutiny was how Tipperary appeared to switch off shortly after Callanan had beautifully set up Jake Morris’ first-half goal. Seconds after Morris planted the ball to the net, Tom Morrissey was fielding Nickie Quaid’s puckout and supplying Aaron Gillane, who booted past Brian Hogan at the other end.

“You’re trying to get a buzz off a goal and get a bit of momentum. It was disappointing to concede straight away from the puck-out. But Limerick are a good team, and they’ll punish you if the opportunity comes.”

After such a below-par display by the team, the 2019 hurler of the year is just relieved to have a chance to redeem themselves against Cork.

“Any given day you might have two or three who didn’t get up to a level but the whole team didn’t get up to a level where we would like to be. That was the disappointing part because we had prepared very well and we drive huge standards in the group. We never got into the flow of our hurling and fair play to Limerick — they are a savage team and they had a lot to do with us not getting into that flow too.”

Liam Sheedy later revealed how Pádraic Maher’s preparations had been upset by a knee injury and there was the rare sight of the six-time All-Star being replaced before the end. Callanan expects Maher to lead in Limerick on Saturday.

“He was in a bit of bother the last few weeks but nobody reached the levels. Paudie Maher is probably the greatest hurler in the country over the past decade so he’ll be back, as we all will. Preparation wasn’t ideal but no better man to come out and lead us the next day like he has throughout his career.

We all have responsibility and accountability after the Limerick defeat.”

Two of the three All-Irelands each won by Callanan and Maher have come via the backdoor but the former isn’t certain Tipperary’s familiarity with the route is an advantage.

“I suppose a lot of us have been on this journey but that’s not to say it will stand to you. We just have to be thankful we have an opportunity to try and put things right. I think it’s a tough journey now because you see the teams that are in the qualifiers. Our All-Ireland final is (this Saturday) and that’s the reality of it. The biggest game of the year is coming. There’s no secret to it now, there’s no comfort zones.”